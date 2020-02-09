A winter storm dumped more than a foot of snow on parts of the Upper Midwest on Sunday, dumping a good half-foot of snow on Jefferson County.
The National Weather Service reports 16 inches of snow fell on Estelline, in eastern South Dakota, as of Sunday morning while Lake Crystal, in southern Minnesota, reported 15.5 inches. More than 12 inches of snow fell on De Smet, South Dakota, and on St. James, Minnesota. The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport recorded 4.8 inches of snow as of noon Sunday.
Both Minneapolis and St. Paul declared snow emergencies. The storm had moved on to western Wisconsin by noon Sunday.
In eastern Wisconsin, Outagamie County sheriff’s authorities said winter and road conditions apparently were a factor in a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning that killed a 32-year-old woman from the New London area and injured a 38-year-old woman from the Appleton area.
The National Weather Service had issued a Winter Weather Advisory throughout southern Wisconsin, including Jefferson County.
County and city road crews were out plowing Sunday afternoon and evening.
The forecast calls for a sunny Monday with highs in the upper 20s. It will be partly cloudy with lows around 16. Tuesday will be party sunny with highs in the upper 20s, while Wednesday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-30s and a 20-percent chance of light snow in the afternoon. It will be cloudy in the evening.
with a 40-percent chance of light snow.
