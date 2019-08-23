JEFFERSON — A Milwaukee man, deemed to be a repeat criminal in state court records, has entered a plea of not guilty in Jefferson County Circuit Court to a felony count of fleeing an officer following a high-speed chase that began in Monona and ended with an alleged garage break-in in Ixonia July 26.
Anthony Dean Hamilton, 49, of Milwaukee, entered the plea, along with pleas of not guilty to other charges, including burglary, theft, criminal damage to property and resisting an officer in front of Judge Ben Brantmeier in recent days. The charge of burglary is a felony, while the remainder of the charges are misdemeanors.
According to a criminal complaint in the matter generated by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Detective Chad Garcia and Jefferson County District Attorney Susan Happ, the incident began for Jefferson County deputies at 2:06 a.m. July 26 in the Town of Lake Mills. The officers were informed that the vehicle they would be looking for had eluded the Monona Police Department and was headed east.
“The vehicle went through Jefferson County into Waukesha County and returned to Jefferson County,” Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy Allison Walker stated in the complaint. “I observed the vehicle on County Highway F. The vehicle eventually came to a stop (headed northbound near Rockvale Road) and the operator took off on foot into a cornfield. We were unable to locate the driver.”
It was noted in the complaint that the suspect vehicle was traveling at 85 miles per hour northbound on Highway F with its right front tire having disintegrated and the vehicle traveling on the tire rim, creating sparks. When the white male exited the vehicle, he was wearing a yellow fluorescent T-shirt with the sleeves cut off. He also was wearing shorts.
The following day, another deputy was patrolling the Ixonia area and at approximately 9:50 a.m. encountered a man walking and wearing gray sweatpants, a dark T-shirt and gray tennis shoes. He also was wearing a knit hat.
“The individual that I did have contact with identified himself as Thomas A. Russell,” the deputy stated in the complaint. “Russell stated that he did not have a current driver’s license. I did ask Russell what he was doing and he stated that he was just out for a morning walk.
“I did ask him if he had any ID and he stated he did not,” the deputy added. “This individual stated that he was going to walk to the gas station to get a soda, and in looking at his appearance he was not disheveled or dirty in any way in which would have appeared that he would have been running through a muddy or plowed field.”
The man was allowed to proceed on County Highway F. After consulting with fellow officers, it was determined that the man interviewed on Highway F likely was Hamilton. A tattoo on the man’s body matched an eagle that Hamilton had.
“I did return to the area and I did observe the same individual walking on County Highway F at Highway 16 and, at that point, I approached the male individual,” the deputy said in the complaint. “I did ask him if his name was Anthony Hamilton, at which point he stated that he was. The subject was handcuffed, searched and placed in the back of a marked squad.”
The complaint goes on to describe an alleged burglary, theft and incident of criminal damage to property allegedly committed by Hamilton at an Ixonia residence shortly after he is believed by prosecutors to have fled law enforcement.
The complaint stated that Hamilton is believed to have broken into the garage of a residence in Ixonia, where he found clothes that he changed into to alter his appearance.
“I asked (the homeowner whose garage had been illegally entered) to re-check his garage to determine if he had any missing clothing,” an investigator wrote in the complaint. “(He) had a cardboard box on his shelf in the garage, labeled ‘old large rags.’ He observed that the box appeared to have been opened and was not in the position that he had left it.
“When he opened the box, he observed a yellow sleeveless T-shirt in the box that did not belong to him,” the investigator added. “The shirt felt slightly damp and appeared to have been recently worn. He also reported that he was missing a knit hat that was reversible with camouflage on the inside.”
This and other items missing from the garage were being worn by Hamilton when he was arrested by law enforcement.
If convicted, Hamilton could face up to almost 18 years in prison and $65,000 in fines without the penalty enhancers.
A pretrial conference was scheduled for Hamilton last Wednesday with a status conference set for Sept. 12.
