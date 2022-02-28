JEFFERSON - Should a teenager's decision to drink at an underage party and then get behind the wheel alter the trajectory of their whole life?
The prosecution argued that 17-year-old Alex Filn's decision to drink and drive had already altered the trajectory of one life – by ending it.
The defense countered with the argument that fatal crash victim Anita Lobel's decisions to drink at the party, to ride home with someone who had been drinking, and to grab the wheel just ahead of the crash - led to her death, rather than Filn's driving.
Though this court case was staged, the lessons that Jefferson Middle School eighth-graders took away from the classroom mock trial were real.
From start to finish, they saw how the court system operates and learned about the roles and responsibilities of those accused, witnesses, and legal representation.
Those students playing witnesses had to memorize the facts in the case so they could give testimony based on what their characters would have observed.
Those students playing attorneys on either side had to research various aspects of the law while marshaling arguments that would yield a view of events favorable to their side in the case.
Through researching, preparing, and then carrying out their own “hands-on” mock trial, all of the students involved gained a deeper understanding on how the American court system works and the protections it offers both the accused and those affected by alleged crimes.
The facts in the mock trial case follow:
After leaving the underage drinking party, Filn drove home, with two passengers riding along, Chris Warden and Anita Lobel.
At some point, the vehicle crashed into a tree, striking the side on which Lobel was riding.
Lobel's injuries proved fatal.
After the accident, Alex did test positive for alcohol consumption, but fell under the legal limit for intoxication.
Witness testimony differed on who had been drinking at the party, how much alcohol Filn had consumed, and even whether Lobel had been wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Various law enforcement authorities estimated Filn's speed at the time of the crash to be around 70 miles per hour, but differed on whether this constituted reckless driving or not.
Jefferson Middle School social studies teacher Erich Utrie, who has used this particular scenario for a mock trial for two decades now, said that over the years, student juries have returned a verdict of "guilty" about half the time and "not guilty" the other half of the time.
Which side wins rests upon the strength of each side's legal arguments - but also upon jury members' personal opinions and experiences, and even unpredictable factors like how audible the attorneys and witnesses were.
In one of these mock trials Monday morning, key witnesses contradicted each-other and even contradicted earlier statements they themselves had given during deposition (an out-of-court statement given by a witnesses under oath as the attorneys are building their cases prior to the trial.)
All of these things can happen in real court cases.
Meanwhile, various attorneys used questionable techniques like leading the witnesses or placing certain suggestions based on supposition rather than fact in the minds of the jury.
In most instances, the opposing attorney did not issue an objection, and the judge - as might happen in a real court case - let the resulting testimony stand.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.