Good Morning,
It's Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 and here's everything you need to know to start your day in Jefferson County.
1. Area State reps weigh in on the Palmyra-Eagle dissolution.
Whether the cause is open enrollment, disdain between the two towns or bad decision making from school board members.
“There could be some very unhappy people after the situation is finished in Palmyra-Eagle,” said state Rep. Don Vruwink, D-Milton, whose district represents the Whitewater Unified School District that has been talked about as a landing point for some of the Palmyra-Eagle students should their district be dissolved.
“I don’t want to be carving up school districts,” Rep. Cody Horlacher, R-Mukwonago, said.
“You would see skyrocketing property costs,” he said, describing what would happen if the district does not dissolve, but Palmyra and Eagle were to split.
For more on what the reps said about the looming vote, read here:
2. A 74-year-old man who lives part time in Lake Mills was charged with possession of child porn.
Daniel W. Renner, who also lives in Nicaragua and Chicago, was in court Tuesday for a bond hearing. His cash bond was set at $10,000.
Renner is accused of sending a video of himself and a 15-year-old boy engaging in sexual acts over Facebook messenger. The video shows the pair in a Ford vehicle, according to the criminal complaint.
For more on Renner and his case, read here:
