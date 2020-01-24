U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin), right, UW-Whitewater Chancellor Beverly Kopper, second from right, and students and faculty from the College of Business and Economics Fed Challenge Team, share a laugh together in the chancellor's office on Friday, May 18, 2018. Johnson talked privately with the students before a scheduled public listening session at the Chrisman Success Center. From left are students Alejandro Esquivel, Ron Tittle and Alexandre Vieira. Faculty Fed Challenge Team coaches Eylem Ersal and Yamin Ahmad are in the background. (UW-Whitewater photo/Craig Schreiner)