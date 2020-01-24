WHITEWATER — Former Chancellor Beverly Kopper officially retired from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater early this month, a community website reported.
According to the Whitewater Banner, Kopper “retired from the university effective Jan. 5, 2020," according to Jeff Angileri, director of university communications.
Kopper left her post as chancellor in December 2018 following allegations of sexual harrassment against her husband by students and employees of the university. An investigation found the allegations had merit and Kopper’s husband, Alan L. “Pete” Hill, was banned from the campus in September 2018.
Kopper’s resignation came after pressure from state and local officials, including state Sen. Steve Nass. R-Whitewater. But an agreement with the school allowed Kopper to retain a position on the staff, reportedly in the Psychology Department, and continue to draw a salary.
Kopper was paid a $242,760 annual salary during a paid administrative leave through August 2019, with full benefits, after which she was to return to the faculty position at a reduced salary. Her nine-month teaching contract originally ran from September 2019 through May 2020 with a salary of $118,308.
But, Kopper — who has a doctorate in psychology — never returned to a faculty position in the fall. While she was set to be paid by the university through May, it is unclear whether that will continue following her retirement.
Angileri did not return multiple requests for comment by presstime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.