WHITEWATER — A motorcyclist died at the scene of a crash Friday night on State Highway 89 near Church Road in Walworth County, the Whitewater Fire Department posted on Facebook on Saturday.

First responders were dispatched to the scene at about 11:15 p.m. Friday, when Walworth County sheriff’s deputies found a motorcycle rider in a ditch alongside the highway, the post states.

Officials tried life-saving measures, but they were unsuccessful.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the crash.

Load comments