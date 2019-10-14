Murals beget more murals. At least, that’s the hope for Fort Atkinson Beautification Council President Jude Hartwick. But first, the paint has to dry on the most recent piece of public art in town.
The Beautification Council on Saturday dedicated a mural honoring the history of Fort Atkinson, located on the southern wall of the city’s Water Department building.
The mural, painted by Milton artist Larry Schultz, celebrates the City of Fort Atkinson through depictions of pillars of the community such as William Dempster Hoard and Jones Dairy Farm, historical transportation with a train depot and steamboat, and lots and lots of cows.
“We are making Fort Atkinson a more beautiful place, and that is the purpose,” Hartwick said. “It’s supposed to represent Fort Atkinson, so you will see it and recognize it as Fort Atkinson, and I think we’ve accomplished our goal.”
The Water Department mural has been years in the making, according to Hartwick.
When the Beautification Council was resurrected a few years ago, it mostly accomplished its mission by planting trees throughout the city. But eventually, in recent years, the mural became a bucket list item.
“Our mission was basically planting trees the first three years,” Beautification Council member Jeff Agnew said. “We’re very proud of our work with the City of Fort Atkinson planting trees. So venturing into murals was a two-year conversation.”
After years of research and interviews and planning to determine the best methods and practices for putting up a mural, the wheels were set in motion. The council had to find an artist, make a design, find the best paint for the flood-prone wall and get approval from the city council to paint on the city-owned building.
Once all that was done, paint started going up in September with help from Fort Atkinson High School art students, FFA members, community members and, of course, Schultz.
“We picked Larry Schultz as the muralist. His charge was to look at Fort Atkinson and talk about agriculture, talk about transportation, talk about the history of Fort Atkinson and be funny,” Hartwick said.
The mural was funded mostly through donations from the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation, Jones Dairy Farm and the Knox family, owners of Hoard’s Dairyman magazine.
The number of cows depicted in the mural was an important note for Hartwick, Schultz and Agnew.
Agnew said he remembers visiting Fort Atkinson as a boy and seeing all the cows at Jones Dairy Farm.
“Jones Dairy Farm, even though it’s no longer a dairy farm, it was a dairy farm,” Agnew said. “To bring back cows to the City of Fort Atkinson was kind of my mission, and I am an agriculture teacher, so I am a little biased.”
Schultz’s paintings of cows have been displayed at the World Dairy Expo and the Wisconsin State Fair. Agnew said it was the artist who brought the entire project together.
“Bringing (Schultz) into the process was key,” Agnew said. “His creativity and his vision and talent. We were just in awe how you can see into the cows’ eyes.”
Schultz said he enjoyed learning about the history of Fort Atkinson and bringing that history to life.
“I was excited to do this, because I feel like a member of the Fort Atkinson community,” Schultz said. “I was excited for the subject, because I got to paint cows.”
The strength of the project, according to Schultz, was the freedom he had with the design. Schultz said Hartwick gave him a few books for inspiration and then set him loose.
“(Hartwick) gave me a couple history books and just let me go,” Schultz said. “I looked through the pictures, which was really entertaining to me. Any time you look through a history book with pictures, it takes you back. I was thinking, ‘what kind of story do we want to tell here?’”
The story Schultz settled on was one of how Fort Atkinson has been shaped.
“I like to tell stories with my artwork,” Schultz said. “Of course, we had to have the Hoard’s Dairyman Farm. We added the transportation with the train station and a buggy and the boat had such character in it.”
Schultz, who snuck his own dog into the mural, still has some details to finish up on the mural, but Hartwick already is talking about other blank walls in the city that could use a fresh coat of paint.
