JEFFERSON - By a one-vote margin, the Jefferson school board decided Monday to require masks for all adults and students inside the schools for the start of the school year.
The decision will be revisited on a regular basis depending on the status of COVID-19 cases in the school district and the immediate area.
Last year, the Jefferson school district saw plenty of COVID-19 cases, but according to school officials, very few that spread within the schools, where for the entire 2020-21 school year masks were required inside.
Early in the summer, as COVID cases nationwide dipped, the Jefferson summer school program saw few problems as it loosened mask requirements. For summer school, which ran in June and into July, the district required masks in passing areas and when students were working closely together, but not in individual classrooms if appropriate distancing could be maintained.
Early in the summer, the district began work on a new COVID mitigation plan for the 2021-22 school year. This plan, with loosened restrictions, gained official board approval July 26.
However, in the month since, the Delta variant has become dominant throughout the nation, and southern states are seeing tremendous spikes in cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
Where schools have already opened, those not requiring masks have recorded large numbers of COVID-19 cases and quarantines.
Two weeks ago, the Jefferson County Health Department amended its recommendations to ask that all adults and children, vaccinated or unvaccinated, wear masks indoors. A few days later, Jefferson County epidemiologist Samroz Javani contacted school administrators to ask that area schools mandate masks inside.
The Jefferson school board discussion Monday night, which followed an extensive comment period dominated by community members who largely did not want to see masks required, was divided but remained polite throughout.
Some board members wanted to enact the county's recommended mask mandate right away to prevent cases from getting out of control. Others wanted to wait to see if a spike actually occurred in the local district before putting stricter measures in place.
Terri Wenkman, board president, said that the district's existing COVID plan states that the district will work in conjunction with the local health department. Yet, the plan approved July 26 no longer tallied with what the health department has recommended, she noted.
There are other aspects to the Jefferson school district's 2021-22 COVID mitigation plan, including continued distancing requirements, handwashing and cleaning protocols, the use of outdoor classroom spaces, and the installation of high-tech ionization air cleaning units in four out of the five district schools.
In addition, the district will have access to the top-flight PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests on-site for use by students, so if parents wish, they can have their child tested right in the schools, without having to seek out a PCR test elsewhere. Much more definitive than the rapid antigen tests, PCR tests come back within 24 to 36 hours.
Board member Seth Ebel said he would like the district to closely follow the health department guidance.
"These are the experts," he said. "They are not just recommending individuals wear masks. They are asking for a mask requirement in all schools."
Ebel sought one more change — quarantining all close contacts, as recommended by the health department.
The July 26 plan only required Jefferson students to quarantine if someone in their home was diagnosed with COVID, as opposed to last year's requirement that classroom contacts quarantine if they were within six feet of an infected person for 15 minutes or more.
Wenkman said she had extensively reviewed the lengthy COVID-19 guidance from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction as well as county guidance. She noted that the DPI would like to see all school staff and all students over the age of 2 wear masks, in accordance with recommendations by the Department of Health Services and the American Academy of Pediatrics.
She noted that a significant portion of the student population is 11 or under and thus ineligible for vaccine protection. Meanwhile, the Jefferson school district is just 47 percent vaccinated, offering scant community protection, she said.
Wenkman said she was concerned about the spread of the Delta variant, which is around nine times more transmissible than the Alpha variant which dominated earlier in the year.
Board member Dick Lovett agreed that the rise in the Delta variant throughout the region was concerning and required stricter measures.
He said that not everything that's written in July is still going to be valid in December or February, and district officials have to be willing to pivot on the advice of the local experts.
Other board members favored a wait-and-see approach with less restrictions at the start of the school year, and additional measures to be added if it proves necessary.
Board member Tanya Ball noted that the largely maskless summer school program was a success, and commented, "I don't understand why we should make that decision for the parents."
Some pointed out that the Whitewater school board had decided to go with a mask-optional policy at its recent meeting.
The goal, Ebel said, should be to keep students in school face-to-face, and masks will help to make that possible.
"This pull between personal liberty and the common good has been going on throughout the history of the United States," Ebel said. He asserted that while there are negatives to mask wearing, such as the inability to clearly see people's expressions, he was concerned that the cost of going maskless could be much greater.
Ball asserted that other activities such as summer camps are still going on "without these complicated mitigation measures."
Board members Glenn Fleming and Thomas Condon agreed with Ball that the district should stick with the plan approved July 26 to start the school year and then amend the plan if it proves necessary.
Fleming noted that the school district went against the county epidemiologist's initial recommendations early in the last school year, keeping schools open rather than going virtual.
"If we hadn't gone against recommendations last year, I don't think we would have had any face-to-face school at all," he said.
Since that time, local, state and national guidance has shifted, recognizing the importance of offering face-to-face instruction even in the midst of a pandemic. However, mask requirements have remained a strong component of health authorities' recommendations.
Ebel said that when the earlier COVID plan was approved back in July, the county's rolling case total was just a fraction of what it is now.
"If we don't get our hands around this early, I'm afraid we won't be able to get our hands around it at all," Ebel said.
Board member Matthew Peltier said that as he researched the issue, he tried to look at districts where students had already returned to school — especially those with vaccination rates similar to the Jefferson district — and to see what happened there.
In Texas, where masks are optional, schools have seen big COVID-19 outbreaks, he said, while in Mississippi, ICUs for children are filling up.
"The numbers coming out in districts that are already open are pretty scary," he said.
While only one of many mitigation measures, masks have proven to be a very effective tool so far, Lovett said.
Wenkman asserted that mask-wearing is not about the individual wearer. It's a group mitigation strategy to protect the most vulnerable members of a population, including those who for medical reasons can't wear masks, and those who can't get the vaccine or for whom it's not as effective due to suppressed immune systems.
She argued that allowing for "parent choice" gives parents the right to affect the health outcome of not only their own, but other people's children as well.
As elected representatives, Wenkman said, it was imperative that school board members act in the best interests of all students, staff members and the community at large.
Ebel moved to amend the COVID-19 plan to reflect the guidance of the Jefferson County Health Department, DHS and CDC, including a mask requirement indoors and student quarantines required for all close contacts, not just if someone living in the student's home was diagnosed with COVID-19.
After much debate, the issue came to a vote, with Ebel, Lovett, Peltier and Wenkman voting in favor of Ebel's recommended changes, and Ball, Condon and Fleming voting against.
