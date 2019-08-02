JEFFERSON — Fireworks, a bike rodeo, bouncy houses, tours of area emergency vehicles, face-painting, a dunk tank and more are on the agenda for Jefferson's ffth annual "National Night Out" Tuesday, Aug. 6.
The event will run from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Jefferson's Riverfront Park, located at 601 Wisconsin Drive.
The first Tuesday in August marks "National Night Out," aimed at fostering community togetherness while heightening awareness of crime and drug and violence prevention efforts.
Local police, firefighters, emergency medical technicians will be out in force providing fun activities for children while educating the public on numerous topics. Among the featured activities:
The Chem-Air company will have a helicopter on display for kids to tour and to see how all of the controls work.
The helicopter will land shortly after the festival begins and will take off before the fireworks display at night.
Members of the Jefferson Fire Department will be demonstrating how they use their extrication equipment, using a vehicle donated by Brad Aumann and his towing business. Firefighters use this equipment to cut the vehicle apart and extricate people safely following serious traffic crashes after which the doors might not be operational.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office will have a K-9 officer and the dog's handler present for people to meet-and-greet. Although this is a working dog, youngsters will have an opportunity to get up close and even pat the animal.
In addition, another K-9 officer will be giving a demonstration on how the dogs can detect explosives or smoke devices.
Tabatha Felder, community officer with the Jefferson Police Department, said that no actual explosives will be present, but the demonstration will show how the canines can detect dangerous materials they have been trained to sniff out.
Youngsters will have a chance to tour emergency vehicles of all types and talk with the officers who use them.
The Optimist Club of Jefferson will bring its bike safety rodeo to the National Night Out , located within the enclosed tennis courts for maximum safety. The Optimists have held the bike safety rodeo for many years in conjunction with the Jefferson Police Department, but this marks the first year it will be done in conjunction with National Night Out.
The main attraction of the bike safety rodeo is the safety course all youngsters are invited to take their bikes though. On the course, youngsters will have a chance to take their bike through turns and around cones, demonstrating their knowledge of proper signaling and other bike safety measures along the way.
Free bike helmets will be available to all participants while supplies last, and the police department is providing bike safety manuals for participants.
Deb Miller, Optimist Club official, noted that youngsters should bring their own bikes to the event, as there will not be any bikes to borrow.
Also at the Night Out will be a free dunk tank, featuring community volunteers who are willing to be dunked for entertainment value.
The Wisconsin National Guard will have its rock-climbing wall at the event for everyone to try. This event also is free, and safety harnesses and gear are provided.
Making special appearances at the event will be Culver's "Scoopie" mascot and the Milwaukee Brewers' "Bernie Brewer."
Finally, there will be a "Stuff the Squad" charity drive to benefit People Against Domestic and Sexual Abuse.
PADA is seeking non-perishable food items and personal-care items needed by families affected by abuse. Particularly needed are deodorant, feminine care products, diapers and formula.
The National Night Out is sponsored by the Jefferson Police Department and the Jefferson Walmart Supercenter.
With questions, people may contact officer Felder at (920) 674-7707
