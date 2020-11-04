Jefferson County residents certainly exercised their civic duty, with nearly 92 percent of registered voters casting ballots in Tuesday’s presidential election.
In Jefferson County, 48,127 of the county’s 52,453 registered voters either submitted absentee ballots or went to the polls on Election Day. That comes to a 91.75-percent turnout.
Fort Atkinson’s turnout of registered voters was 90.13 percent, while 90.74 percent of Jefferson electors cast ballots. Lake Mills and Waterloo came in at 91.02 percent and 91.32 percent, respectively.
Among villages, turnout was 90.19 percent in Johnson Creek; 91.57 percent in Sullivan and 87.77 percent in Palmyra. Township residents’ turnout was topped by Farmington, at 96.14 percent; Hebron, 95.94 percent; and Ixonia, 95.24 percent.
Overall statewide turnout looked to be nearly 3.3 million, the highest ever in Wisconsin. It was roughly 72 percent of the voting-age population.
No numbers were available nationally yet, but when Donald Trump won the presidency despite losing the popular vote to Hillary Clinton in 2016, 59.2 percent voted.
In the City of Fort Atkinson, City Clerk Michelle Ebbert characterized Tuesday’s voter turnout as “surprisingly steady.”
“I love that we had a great turnout,” Ebbert commented. “I can’t believe we had lines (of voters) from 7 a.m. to 7:23 p.m.”
In all, she said, the city had a total of 6,472 voters.
“We’re used to having lines, but they were thick and heavy all day long,” she added. “Sometimes there are gaps of one or two, five or 10, but (on Tuesday) there were always 40 or 50 (voters).”
For this year’s presidential election, the clerk said the city had a record number of 4,125 absentee ballots which, in turn, lessened the number of in-person voters on Election Day.
“I think that was the highest turnout Fort Atkinson has seen possibly ever,” Ebbert said, noting that on Tuesday the city saw 2,347 in-person voters, of which 393 were newly registered ones.
“It’s Election Day, and you can register to vote on Election Day,” she quipped.
The clerk said Fort Atkinson had one election observer for the entire day, and that another stopped in and out for a few minutes.
Tuesday’s election, she said, was a long but productive day.
“Our clerks were still checking in absentee ballots until almost 8:30 p.m.,” Ebbert said. “We had our (voting) results to the county by 9 p.m.”
As to following the COVID safety precautions put in place, she said, most voters were observed wearing a facemask.
“Most people had a mask on — we didn’t force anyone to (wear one),” Ebbert said. “Social distancing was a little hard, but I don’t think anyone felt uncomfortable. If they did, I would try to accommodate that person.”
The unseasonably mild temperatures, she said, certainly factored into Tuesday’s high voter turnout.
“It allowed us to have our doors open,” Ebbert said of the nice weather. “Voters were in a great mood, and that helped.
“A few times we (pollworkers) had to go outside to assist curbside voters,” she noted. “But everybody had smile on their face, despite having to wait a little bit, so it worked out well.”
Meanwhile, in the City of Jefferson, Clerk Sarah Copsey said approximately 1,800 registered voters turned out at the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in person.
“Prior to yesterday (Tuesday) we had 50 percent of our voters vote absentee,” Copsey said. “We ended the day at about 92 percent voting, so we had a very good, steady stream all day. It really was a smooth day — there were no hiccups here.”
The clerk said 400 persons registered to vote on Tuesday and that 169 took advantage of curbside voting.
“The city had our large curbside voting behind city hall, and that was well-received and a lot of fun,” Copsey said. “It was a really nice way for people to vote. They didn’t have to come inside, but could stay in their cars.”
Compared to four years ago, the clerk said the City of Jefferson had 3,200 people, or 82 percent of registered voters cast ballots in the 2016 presidential election, while this year witnessed a 10 percent higher voter turnout.
And of the 50 percent of persons who voted absentee, she said, 2,382 absentee ballots were mailed out and 2,268 were received back. A total of 889 absentee ballots were submitted in-person, she noted.
“The last two weeks have been really busy,” Copsey said of processing absentees.
As to how the vote-tallying went, she said, clerks concluded counting by 10:30 p.m. and “All our numbers were sent to the county by 10 p.m.”
Asked if any election observers were present on Tuesday, the clerk said she “never actually saw anyone.”
“But one of our ballot box people saw one gentleman walk through,” Copsey said. “So, there were no problems with observers or anything.”
Voters on Tuesday, she noted, “absolutely” followed the safety precautions intended to help prevent the spread of COVID.
“I didn’t see anyone besides children without facemasks on,” Copsey said. “We had a couple of people go through the drive-through that said they either had had COVID or had been exposed to it.”
And might the city consider doing anything differently with its polling place come the next presidential or other election?
“Honestly, there was so much that went right yesterday that we’re hoping to do a lot of that (same procedures) again,” Copsey said. “The curbside voting — it was really positive having that option.”
And normally, she said, the city just has two doors open for election officials and voters to enter.
“This time we had four doors (open) to spread them out a little better,” Copsey said. “It worked very well.”
Lastly, she said, Tuesday’s beautiful weather certainly did not discourage strong voter turnout.
“The weather was gorgeous,” Copsey stated. “We couldn’t have asked for better weather. I think that’s why the voter turnout was so high.”
