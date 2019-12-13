New Beginnings APFV, a support service for survivors of domestic abuse based in Whitewater, is working on a deal with Jefferson County Human Services to use the building formerly occupied by People Against Domestic and Sexual Abuse (PADA).
Since PADA closed earlier this year, New Beginnings and PAVE (based in Dodge County) have been splitting the provision of services in Jefferson County. PAVE has an office in Watertown and serves survivors north of State Highway 106. New Beginnings has an office in Whitewater and serves the southern half of the county.
However, neither support service had a physical presence in Jefferson — which is important for survivors who need support and legal advocacy at the Jefferson County Courthouse for such matters as obtaining temporary restraining orders.
While Jefferson County, PAVE and New Beginnings have insisted there was no lapse in services during the transition period, the need for a Jefferson location was not ignored.
Jefferson County, PADA and New Beginnings have been working together to make a deal on the use of the building PADA owned before it shut down.
The tentative agreement, according to Jefferson County Human Services Director Kathi Cauley, will allow New Beginnings to use the building while the county provides $15,000 in operational costs and PADA continues to own the building through 2020.
“Our hope is a domestic violence agency can actually own the building,” Cauley said. “The services are being provided. It was a very smooth transition. But, it’s nice for them when they’re meeting people having an office in Jefferson.”
The proposal now will go to New Beginnings’ board of directors for approval, according to director Heidi Lloyd. Lloyd declined to comment on the proposal until after she presents it to her board.
The New Beginnings board meeting is scheduled for Dec. 17.
