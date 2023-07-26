Wessel Family.jpg
Pastor Daniel Wessel is pictured alongside his wife, Bekka, and daughter, Norah. They have moved to Fort Atkinson and look forward to getting to know the residents of our community.

Daniel Wessel will be ordained into the Lutheran ministry and installed as associate pastor at Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson on Sunday, July 30.

A special service will take place for the occasion at 3:30 p.m.

  
