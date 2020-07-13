JEFFERSON — Certified to teach regular and adaptive physical education and health, Cassie Ross of Friendship gained approval Monday night to take the open physical education teaching position at Jefferson’s middle and high schools.
She replaces Aaron Erickson, who has stepped up to become Jefferson Middle School’s first associate principal.
The School District of Jefferson Board of Education approved the hire of Ross at its regular meeting Monday night.
Ross gained her bachelor’s degree in physical education from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in 2012, and followed that up with her master’s degree in adaptive phy-ed from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
She has international teaching experience, having taught PE, health and wellness for prekindergarten through 12th-grade students for the past two years in Malawi, Africa, at the Bishop Mackenzie International School.
Prior to that, she taught for five years in Kuwait, focusing on high school-level health, fitness and phy-ed at the American International School Kuwait (and IBO World School).
She has applied for license renewal in the following certification areas: healthy, physical education, adaptive physical education and athletic coaching.
She is qualified to work with basketball and volleyball teams, along with other sports, plus weight room supervision.
Ross was interviewed by a panel of Jefferson school administrators and physical education teachers and impressed the panel with her ability to teach students of different backgrounds, ages and abilities, both in-person and virtually.
She expressed her commitment to learning and utilizing “best practices” and to building strong and positive relationships to improve students’ health and lifestyle.
