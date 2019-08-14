Tom Ganser
The Whitewater Unified School District School Board has hired Chris Fountain as principal of Whitewater Middle School. Fountain most recently has been principal at Turtle Creek Elementary School in the Delavan-Darien School District. He was introduced at Monday's school board meeting and is pictured at the Whitewater City Market prior to the session. Above left, Fountain, left, meets board member Jim Stewart, right. In the center is District Administrator Mark Elworthy. Above right, he chats with middle school music teacher Liz Elliott.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.