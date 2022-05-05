JEFFERSON — Billed as Jefferson’s biggest secret, the identity of the new Gemuetlichkeit Days king and queen for 2022 will finally be unveiled Saturday night at the Gemuetlichkeit May Ball.
A night of German music, costume, dance and tradition, the May Ball has served for 50 years to kick off the Gemuetlichkeit season, which culminates with the three-day Gemuetlichkeit Days festival in September.
It also serves as the community's introduction to the new Gemuetlichkeit king and queen, whose identity has been closely guarded by the selection committee for the past few months.
The Gemuetlichkeit German heritage organization puts out the call of royal candidates in January, when community members are invited to nominate a couple which exemplifies the Gemuetlichkeit culture of good friends, good cheer and good times and who can serve as community ambassadors, promoting the fall festival and Jefferson in general.
Selecting the top couple from the pool of candidates are the selection committee, made up of the past three royal couples.
After months of clandestine planning and furtive field trips, the new king and queen finally emerge into the public eye on the evening of May Ball, when they're greeted by a sea of family members, friends, and community members.
That's also when the current king and queen, Jeff and Debbie Hans, will finish out their reign, doing the honors of introducing the new royals with a series of ever-more-specific clues.
Saturday's May Ball, which will take place Saturday evening at the Fairview Sports Bar and Grill in Jefferson, marks a return to the normal rhythm for the Gemuetlichkeit Days organization.
The 2021 king and queen actually had to wait a year and a half for their identities to be revealed, due to pandemic-era cancellations. They finally were announced last May and reigned over a successful "50th anniversary" fest last September (in G-Days' 51st year).
The coronation of the new king and queen mark the final official duties for the Hanses before they join the procession of past royalty.
The 2022 May Ball will take place from 6:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday at the Fairview Sports Bar in Jefferson, preceded by the May Ball euchre tournament.
The music for the evening, will be provided by Gemuetlichkeit regular Mike Schneider. The Variations were actually initially scheduled, but one of the members suffered a health emergency and has to take three months off. Fortunately, Schneider happened to be available Saturday night and was happy to be able to support an organization for which he has performed numerous times.
A simple menu of festival food (brats, hot dogs and the like) will be available at the May Ball, as well as soda, beer and drinks from Fairview’s full bar.
The presentation of the new king and queen will occur at 8 p.m.
The whole event is a celebration of Gemuetlichkeit, which is a German concept that roughly translates to good food, good friends, good times and good cheer.
May Ball serves a prelude to the German heritage organization’s three-day September Gemuetlichkeit Days festival. This year's main G-Days fest will take place Sept. 16-18 at the Jefferson County Fair Park, with the theme of "Polka Band Bash."
Following this kickoff to the season, the new king and queen and the rest of the Gemuetlichkeit organization will be involved in numerous activities over the summer and into the fall, culminating in G-Days itself.
Tickets for the May Ball will be available at the door at a price of $3 each or two for $5. Each ticket also includes a raffle entry, with numerous prizes to be drawn at 10 p.m. before the May Ball wraps up around 11. The music will extend through 10:30 p.m.
Tickets for the associated euchre tournament will cost $2. Registration for the tournament will start at 3, with play beginning at 3:30. Cash prizes will be awarded for the top several places, courtesy of Griffin of Jefferson.
Proceeds from the May Ball will go toward the two community scholarships the Gemuetlichkeit organization supports.
Mike Landers, Gemuetlichkeit Days president, said that the Gemuetlichkeit organization was happy to see tremendous crowds for both last year's May Ball and the main festival in September, and organizers hope to see similar enthusiasm for this year's events.
"Everyone loves to celebrate, and even though we're celebrating this area's German heritage, you don't have to be German to join in," Landers said. "German heritage is Wisconsin heritage and Jefferson heritage. A lot of the early settlers in the area came from Germany and they settled here because it looked like home. Then they helped to shape this community into what it is today."
Landers said that the Gemuetlichkeit organization always welcomes new members as well, German or not, to help keep this tradition of community and goodwill alive well into the future.
"We have such a diverse group of people coming out to our events," Landers said. "It's just a great way to meet people and get involved in the community."
