A love of acting, storytelling and the greater Fort Atkinson area brought together the creators of “A Dairy Tale,” a new web series featuring lots of local talent.
Joe Lehman, co-creator of the web series with Dawn Trautman, said that he, Dawn and actor Eva Marie Nehring had worked together at the Fireside Dinner Theatre in Fort Atkinson, performing “Church Basement Ladies,” a humorous series about growing up Lutheran.
The first “Church Basement Ladies” played at the Fireside in 2017. The group is reuniting for “Church Basement Ladies II” this December in rural Missouri.
In between, the trio got the idea of undertaking a joint project full of local color grounded in their love of the Fort Atkinson area.
Planning began early this year, followed by rehearsals and shooting. The creators, neither of whom had done a project like this before, researched the process on the internet and purchased basic equipment to assemble their own show.
The trailer for the series has received several-thousand hits, and the first episode, which debuted on YouTube, has garnered good interest in the Fort Atkinson area and beyond.
After their work wraps up on “Church Basement Ladies II,” the group will be producing the next segment of “A Dairy Tale” early next year.
So far, the project has involved about 10 shooting dates, one- to two hours each. Several of them are in and around Fort Atkinson, interspersed with city shots taken in Milwaukee, Madison and Chicago.
Other contributors include Natalie Hershman, a Fort Atkinson-area actor who worked with Lehman in the Fireside’s production of “Grease,” as Kristi; Michael Hennes, a Milwaukee-area actor; and Kurt Schulz, an actor and active dairy farmer from Minneapolis, Minn., who is playing Arvid, a dairy supplier; Nehring, playing Tilde; Nancy Trautman, playing the mom; and Laurie Sutton, playing the similarly named Kirsten.
Viewers of the series will spot many local venues, including Beauty and the Bean coffee shop, Frostie Freeze, Griffin Ford and the Nomadic Café.
Hinchley Dairy Farms in Dane County also provides some of the setting for the story.
Dawn Trautman serves as producer, as well as co-creator, editor and sound mixer. The story was written by Dawn Trautman, Lehman and Nehring. Cinematographers include Renee Claire Bergeron, Hershman, Trautman, Sutton, Malina Keaton, and Lehman, whiile Ahlana Hirschfield and Mallory Topel are overseeing the social media and marketing campaign.
Lehman described “A Dairy Tale” as a tale of redemption, love and butter.
In the web series, Trautman plays Kiersten, the former “Beauty Queen of East Racine,” who has gone on to work for the “Better Butter Bureau.”
Then suddenly she loses her job and is at a loss of what to do.
Her mom, played by Trautman’s mother in real life, says, “You can always come home,” and that’s what the character does.
Lehman’s character, Karl, is an aspiring filmmaker “whose reach perennially exceeds his grasp.” He has been banned from working with animals due to an incident at the “Holy Cow Awards” in which no actual animal was harmed, but whose flying cow was not well-received by animal activists.
Karl is hoping to rehabilitate his name through a baking contest, the winner of which gets his or her own television show.
Karl thinks that with his skills as a cinematographer, assisted by Dawn and the mild celebrity her name brings, the two of them stand a decent chance of winning.
The obstacle, of course, is that Dawn’s character, Kiersten, can’t cook at all. So they track down Tilde, a local baker famous for her kringle, to coach Kiersten.
Lehman said the idea behind the series was twofold: first, to showcase the pretty and unique venues in the Fort Atkinson area, and secondly, to have fun with lighthearted comedy.
“At the root, we hope it has a dash of sincerity and heart, as well,” he said.
People can access the web series through YouTube. They also may subscribe to the “Dairy Tale” channel on YouTube, which will provide fans with notifications when new episodes come out. The trailer may be viewed at https://youtu.be/bLzMssRHAlg.
This year’s schedule includes five to six regular episodes, plus an additional Christmas episode.
The creators also are talking about continuing into a second season in the fall of 2019.
Lehman said he and Trautman drew their inspiration from shows like “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation.”
“Most of the scenes were improvised,” he said. “So we have a wealth of outtakes where we crack up. So watching a little past the credits is worth it, I’d say.”
To help boost the project, Lehman encourages fans not only to subscribe to the channel, but also to share the web series on social media.
“That’s really our main method of distribution right now,” he said. “Right now, we’re investing our own money with no likelihood of financial gain — but we would like to share our series with as many people as possible.”
Lehman said he and the others who have been working on the web series have learned a lot and had a lot of fun.
“We’ve had a great response so far,” he said.
