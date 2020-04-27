JEFFERSON — Julia Birch had one week of normal library interactions during her training week in March, and all of a sudden she was thrust into a new online world with the closure of Wisconsin libraries due to the governor’s safer-at-home mandate.
Birch said she can’t wait to meet her patrons in person once it’s possible for the public to enter library buildings again. But for the time being, she has dedicated herself to building a rich online relationship with the youths and families she serves.
While leading online story hours, developing at-home craft projects and planning for the summer reading program in whatever form it’s allowed to take, Birch said she has enjoyed getting to know the Jefferson Public Library and its tremendous employees.
Even though she’s new to the staff while most of her coworkers have a decade or more of longevity with the local library, she said, they’re all in the same boat when it comes to serving local patrons “off site,” or through the newly allowed “curbside pickup” that kicked off Monday.
Birch said that libraries have always played a big part in her life. A big reader as a child, she made frequent visits to the library with her parents.
“Then when I got my driver’s license; the first place I drove by myself was the library,” Birch said.
The new youth librarian received her undergraduate education at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, majoring in English and minoring in library science.
“I didn’t necessarily want to be a teacher,” she said. “But I did know I wanted to do something with books.”
While attending UW-Whitewater, she worked at the campus library, and liked it so much she decided to go on to get her master’s degree in the field.
She supported herself during that process by serving as a nanny for a pair of youngsters for five years, starting when the younger child was 5 and the older child was 9, and ending when they were 10 and 14, respectively.
As a regular part of their week, Birch took her young charges to the local library for various programs and just to check out materials.
Her first full-time job in the field was at the Waukesha Public Library, where she served until coming to Jefferson.
She started out as a shelver for the large, imposing library, the biggest in the Bridges Library System to which the Jefferson library also belongs.
“I got to know the collection very well,” she said.
While she enjoyed her job in Waukesha, Birch was looking for more variety in her duties and a closer connection with library patrons.
The Jefferson youth librarian job, which came open when the person who had held the position, Melissa Anderson, assumed the directorship of the Jefferson library, seemed just perfect.
“I love being here at a smaller library,” she said. “My job touches on so many different things.”
Birch transferred to Jefferson in March and had gone through her initial training week when everything changed for libraries across the state and beyond.
While the current global pandemic has brought challenges to all types of service occupations, Birch said she is fortunate to be able to draw on the knowledge of her coworkers in Jefferson and also her colleagues around the state who have joined for online seminars and training and shared ideas and resources to help libraries of all sizes reach out to their patrons during this unprecedented time.
Along with providing a weekly slate of online programming for youth, Birch has been busy trying to determine what the summer reading program will look like this year.
Plans were well under way earlier this year to offer a similar program to recent years, with the theme “Imagine Your Story.”
Now with continuing shutdowns and an uncertain future in the face of the pandemic, librarians are trying to prepare for all contingencies, with preparations for an online reading program, as well as possible in-person activities should restrictions on public gatherings ease at some point during the summer.
When it does become possible for crowds to gather again — whenever that is — Birch said, she’s looking forward to holding a big “welcome back” party.
“I am really looking forward to getting to know all of our library patrons,” she said.
As to her work in Jefferson so far, Birch said, “It has been wild. I’ll never forget it.”
In the meantime, she said she’s just really happy to be part of the team at Jefferson Public Library.
“It’s amazing the longevity some of my coworkers have — and that is exemplary of the kind of work environment and community we have in Jefferon,” Birch said.
