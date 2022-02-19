Carrying on a tradition that has become ingrained in the local community and school district, Luther Elementary School is the latest to plan a mural celebrating the poetry of Fort Atkinson's own "poet of place," Lorine Niedecker.
The effort is a cooperative one between the school district and the Friends of Lorine Niedecker.
Guest artist Jeremy Pinc met with students Friday to introduce the project and engage them in some creative thinking and art exercises as the brainstorming process began for the new mural.
Students will continue working during their art classes, under the direction of art teacher Jessica Zuniga, and Pinc will visit several times to oversee the mural process. The goal is to finish the mural up in time for a public unveiling by Niedecker's birthday: May 12, said school principal David Geiger.
Some of the other schools in the district have worked with visiting artists to create their mural tributes to Niedecker and her poetry. Pinc, by contrast, lives in Fort Atkinson but his art reputation has spread far and wide.
Locally, he has been very involved in the effort to recognize Niedecker in a visual fashion, creating a series of very large, colorful public murals featuring her poetry throughout the Fort Atkinson downtown.
Introducing the project with younger students Friday morning, Pinc said that murals have been a celebrated form of art since prehistoric days. He referenced 30,000-year old cave paintings and 500-year-old frescoes that adorn some of the great religious buildings in Italy as just some examples of murals' proud place in human history.
In more recent years, "street art" murals have reflected the culture of the cities where they have appeared.
In Fort Atkinson, Niedecker's illustrated poetry, writ large, adorns the brick walls of several downtown buildings, honoring this poet whose work centered around her home along the Rock River, Lake Koshkonong, and the wildlife and landscape of her native Blackhawk Island.
Pinc then talked about the artistic process itself, noting that he started drawing when he was in elementary school.
His art during those early school years reflected his interests at the time, like skateboarding.
He and his wife and fellow presenter Cynthia Holt introduced students to Niedecker and her poetry.
Born in 1903, Niedecker lived on Blackhawk Island along the Rock River, and was inspired from a young age by all of the wildlife she saw along the river, as well as the rhythm of the seasons themselves.
In high school, Holt said, she had an English teacher who inspired in her a love of writing and poetry.
Niedecker wrote poetry her whole life, but would remain relatively unknown until after her death in December of 1970. Only later did Niedecker become famous.
Now she is celebrated far beyond the local community which served as the inspiration for the majority of her poetry. On what would have been her 100th birthday in 2003, New York City posted her poetry on city buses, while Fort Atkinson kicked off a poetry festival in her name.
Now, 50 years after her death, people from all over the United States and across the word visit Fort Atkinson to learn about the city's "poet of place."
They visit her cabin on Blackhawk Island, which still stands, view exhibits dedicated to her at the local museum, and view the downtown murals done by Pinc.
The Friends of Lorine Niedecker wanted to make sure that local students were aware of their hometown's important poetry heritage as well. That's what spurred the mural projects in the area schools, all of them cooperative ventures between the community and the School District of Fort Atkinson.
Luther is the last school to join in this project.
"The murals are so amazing," art teacher Jessica Zuniga said. "We are so excited to be able to have one here at Luther."
Students voted to choose the poem to be featured at Luther is entitled "Thanksgiving, GlenEllyn," from which the first stanza will be reproduced on the hallway wall.
The stanza reads:
Education, kindness
live here
Whose dog does not impost
her long nose
and barks quietly
"We have an important task," Pinc told students. "We have to make these words really big to fit the wall ... and we want to show her (Niedecker's) talent."
After the brainstorming phase, which began Friday, the first physical step in the mural process will be preparing the wall, using sponges to create a loud-like texture.
Then the words will be added, in an eye-catching font.
"We want to make the words fun, silly, exciting and beautiful," Pinc said.
Then will come the color and decorations around the words, meant to call attention to and underline the meaning of the words.
The values of education and kindness should be reflected, he said, along with the idea of dogs, a funny but loyal companion animal.
As the official presentation concluded, students were invited to join Pinc in a creative exercise, drawing the same goofy shapes on the butcher paper that covered the cafeteria tables and giving their pictures an individual twist.
