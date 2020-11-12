JEFFERSON — Neither President Donald Trump nor Democrat Joe Biden received any additional votes in Jefferson County after a canvas of results from last week’s election were completed Tuesday.
“There were no discrepancies in the totals being off,” said Jefferson County Clerk Audrey McGraw.
Trump lost Wisconsin by nearly 20,500 votes and since has made claims of voter fraud in many states, going so far as filing lawsuits in Georgia and Michigan.
In Jefferson County, Trump received 27,209 votes to Biden’s19,904.
McGraw said she has not heard from anyone claiming vote totals were off in Jefferson County.
After every election, the Jefferson County Board of Canvassers verifies the voting results and reports those findings to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, just as all 72 counties in the state must do by Nov. 17.
More than two-thirds of Wisconsin counties had completed certifying the results as of Wednesday.
All counties must finish the work before Trump can request a recount, as he has indicated he might do. Trump has until 5 p.m. the day after the last canvass is completed to request the recount.
“If there is a recount, we will report results on a nightly basis until it is finished,” McGraw said.
Unofficial results showed Democrat Joe Biden defeated Trump within the 1-point margin to allow for a recount, but the 0.63-point spread is wide enough that Trump would have to pay for it.
A 2016 presidential recount, which resulted in only a 131 net-change in votes, cost Green Party candidate Jill Stein about $2 million.
During a canvass, McGraw said, results can take from a half to a full day to complete.
“We do schedule for two days in case we need to reconvene for any reason,” she said.
McGraw said every ballot is separated into piles based on candidates and write-ins. The ballots then are tallied.
“If there are any questions, such as determining voter intent, then the Board of Canvassers would make the final decision,” she said.
President Trump continues to look at options in states where he is behind in vote count in a close election. In Georgia,a recount is about to begin, and in states such as Arizona, they still are counting the votes in an election that saw as many as 50 percent of voters choosing absentee ballots or early voting.
While a winner has yet to be called in Georgia, North Carolina and Arizona by some media outlets, Biden was named the winner of the election by the Associated Press on Saturday, having captured 290 electoral votes to 217 for Trump, who was declared the winner of Alaska on Wednesday.
GOP officials in Wisconsin are trying to help find paths to a victory for Trump, who would need three states to flip that are called for Biden.
The latest claim seeking to shift votes in Trump’s favor in Wisconsin focuses on Rock County.
Biden won the county by more than 9,500 votes. But near midnight on Election Day, the totals reported by The Associated Press were reversed to incorrectly show Trump ahead. The AP quickly corrected the error, some 13 hours before it called the state for Biden.
Trump’s eldest son, Eric Trump, retweeted an article Monday from the right-wing site The Gateway Pundit about the vote flip. The article falsely claims that Trump won the county and because of it, he should only be trailing Biden by about 1,500 votes statewide instead of around 20,500 votes.
“There was a brief technical error in AP’s collection of the vote count in Rock County, Wisconsin, that was quickly corrected,” said AP spokesman Patrick Maks. “AP has myriad checks and redundancies in place to ensure the integrity of the vote count reporting. We are confident in what we have delivered to customers.”
Final results posted on Rock County’s website, which the AP reported on Election Day, show Biden received 46,649 votes in Rock County while Trump received 37,133. Those results are consistent with 2016, when Democrat Hillary Clinton defeated Trump in Rock County by around 7,800 votes.
Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson is pushing back against claims of vote tampering during the Nov. 3 election.
The story published by The Gateway Pundit claims that a source in Rock County observed vote totals being changed from President Donald Trump to President-elect Joe Biden, citing roughly 10,000 votes that were allegedly changed in Election Night reporting.
The article shows screenshots of Rock County results that were part of Fox News’ election night reporting, which were submitted by the anonymous source. The article does not include figures from the Rock County election website.
“It looks like the news outlet reported incorrect information,” Tollefson said. “That’s not the county’s website and we’re trying to figure out where the information came from and where the discrepancy came from.”
Rock County held its official vote canvass on Monday and Tollefson said fewer than 20 provisional and write-in ballots were added to the overall count, with the clerk strongly disputing any claims of fraud.
“Our reporting on Election Night was correct,” Tollefson said. “We stand by those results and the canvass proved that we got it right.”
Rock County saw a record 85,617 ballots cast with an 88.8-percent turnout.
Biden got an additional vote from a Rock County township on Monday as the Rock County Board of Canvassers verified the Nov. 3 vote. The vote came from a ballot where the voter did not bring a photo ID.
The voter had until Friday to show up at the town clerk’s office with a photo ID, which is what happened, so that person’s vote counted.
The state’s top elections official, Meagan Wolfe, has said that there were no problems with the election reported to her office and no complaints filed alleging any irregularities.
Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has ordered an investigation into the election results.
One of the lawmakers on the committee that will conduct the probe, Republican Rep. Joe Sanfelippo, said Monday that “If an investigation shows these actions affected the outcome of the election, we need to either declare this past election null and void and hold a new election or require our Electoral College Delegates to correct the injustice with their votes.”
Frank Schultz and Austin Montgomery, Adams Publishing Group, and the AP contributed to this story.
