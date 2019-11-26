Good morning,

It's Tuesday, Nov. 26 and here's what you need to know to start your day in Jefferson County today.

1. Local healthcare nonprofit Tomorrow's Hope is getting a new executive director after more than two decades under the leadership of Barb Endl.

Endl has been the organization's engine since it was founded in 1998.

Endl started with helping in the organization of Relay for Life, but after getting frustrated with the national organization, she wanted to do something more local.

“We established Tomorrow’s Hope because we wanted dollars that were raised here to stay here to support us as individuals, our families and our friends in our health-care service area,” Endl said. “ We also wanted to help all people with all illnesses.”

2. A Cambridge man has been charged with sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl in October.

Jeffrey J. Schneider, 31, has been charged with first degree sexual assault of a child — a charge that carries a maximum sentence of 60 years' imprisonment. Schneider, who lived in the same home as the girl, is accused of touching her in the genitals while she slept in October.

3. A federal grant will relieve Rome and Sullivan residents of footing the entirety of an $11.5 million bill for a new sewage station and pipeline.

While residents will still see their quarterly sewer bill double, the grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will help the towns jointly build a new facility.

The new facility is required because of regulations from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

4. In 2015, Hamilton became a smash hit. Now, the nationwide sensation has come to Madison's Overture Center for a run that goes through Dec. 8.

In Sports, the UW-W Warhawks Football team advanced through the first round of the NCAA Division III playoffs with a win over Monmouth.

Three plays helped the Warhawks secure a 35-10 victory.

In Fort Atkinson, six 3-pointers from sophomore Tyla Staude helped the Blackhawks earn a 66-55 victory over visiting Elkhorn.

The win came for a Blackhawks team that only won once in the regular season last year. The team returns for letterwinners and wasn't surprised it came out with a win to open the year.

“Going into the season, I knew it was going to be hard with a new coach to adjust to everything,” Staude said. “I knew if we put in the work, we would get a W tonight and the rest of the season, we’re going to get a lot more wins. This is not surprising at all; everyone has been working really hard.”

