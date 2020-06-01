WATERTOWN — The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place in Watertown Sunday night.
Law enforcement from Watertown Police Department initiated a traffic stop at Kwik Trip on Church Street in Watertown for a burned-out taillight. Officers had been looking for the subject to question him about his involvement in a domestic incident.
Non-lethal means were deployed prior to an officer discharging his firearm and striking the white male subject. A firearm was found on the scene.
Officers immediately began life-saving measures on the subject, and paramedics later transported him to a nearby hospital. No law-enforcement personnel or other individuals were injured during the incident.
The Watertown Police Department officer involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave, per department policy.
DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, Wisconsin State Patrol, and DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services. All involved are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.
DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Jefferson County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.
No additional details are currently available.
