Dale Oppermann
Buy Now

Oppermann

 Steve Sharp

JEFFERSON - Jefferson Mayor Dale Oppermann will serve as the guest speaker for the Jefferson Memorial Day observance May 30.

In keeping with tradition, the event will take place at 10:30 a.m. at Jefferson's Rotary Waterfront Park, with an alternate location in the Jefferson High School commons in case of inclement weather.

The program will open with the tune "Salute to America," played by the Jefferson High School Marching Band, directed by Denise Reichhoff.

After a welcome address by Jefferson American Legion Commander Robby Robinson, the band will return with "Service Songs" arranged by Jerry Burns.

Presenting the colors will be the combined honor guard made up of representatives from the Jefferson American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars service organizations.

Next, Jefferson Girl Scouts will lead the Pledge of Allegiance.

Performing "The Star-Spangled Banner" will be the Jefferson High School Vocal Jazz Ensemble, directed by Cassandra Pacelli.

The Memorial Day prayer will be given by Jefferson American Legion Auxiliary Chaplain Marilyn Riedel.

Robinson will place the ceremonial "empty chair" in honor of prisoners of war and those missing in action.

Performing the POW/MIA ceremony will be auxiliary representatives Jill Sireno and Sue Meinel.

Mayor Oppermann will then give the short "Welcome to the City" address, followed by his main Memorial Day speech.

The Legion and VFW auxiliaries will lead the Marine Service, culminating in the tossing of flowers in the Rock River.

Robinson will then read the Muster Roll consisting of the veterans from the area who have passed away in the last year. The Muster Roll will be accompanied by a running drum roll.

The Rifle Volley will be performed by members of the American Legion/VFW Honor Guard, followed by the playing of TAPS by a member of the Jefferson High School band.

Robinson will do the honors in returning the POW/MIA banner, and the combined Honor Guard will return the colors.

Finally, the Jefferson High School band will finish off the observance with a patriotic tune. 

Load comments