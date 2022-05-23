KOSHKONONG — Opportunities Inc.'s Spence Jensen Classic golf outing will celebrate 20 years Thursday, June 2.
Proceeds from the golf outing will go toward the nonprofit agency's transportation assistance for workers and its efforts in re-engaging the workforce which has been struggling through the pandemic.
The golf outing, named after retired Opportunities president and CEO Spence Jensen, is the nonprofit agency's major annual fundraiser.
"We are so happy to get back to an in-person event after doing an online version in 2020 and 2021," said Robin Kennedy, vice president of mission advancement for Opportunities, Inc.
"This event is always fun, and it's one of those things that bring our vendors and companies we work with together with the families we serve," Kennedy said.
The early response has been excellent for the event, which had 30 teams signed up as of a couple of weeks ago, but there were still a couple of spaces available for late additions.
The fundraiser has traditionally raised between $25,000 and $30,000 for the regional nonprofit agency.
Over the past two decades, the event has raised well over $400,000 to boost Opportunities' services and to provide more options to allow people of diverse abilities to live up to their potential and contribute to their communities.
In the early years, the golf outing helped expand Opportunities' Fort Atkinson facilities and provided adaptive production equipment to assist workers with diverse abilities. Later, the money raised through the golf outing went toward the Opportunities vocational scholarship program.
“Many times, community rehabilitation programs are expected to subsidize their programs, which aren't entirely covered by the state funding they receive,” Kennedy said.
She stated that the scholarship program allows Opportunities to keep the doors of employment open for all and to expand its programs to serve the larger community’s needs.
This year, funds from the golf outing have been tabbed for two purposes.
"One of the areas we're looking at this year is supporting people in terms of transportation," said Barb LeDuc, president and CEO of Opportunities. "There are many people who have a difficult time coming in to work for whom this provides a barrier that's keeping them out of the workforce."
For example, people without driver's licenses really need the support of a reliable transportation system that will allow them to fully contribute to society. A rural area like Jefferson and Dodge County does not have the transportation infrastructure that's present in a big city, so Opportunities is stepping up to make sure the people it serves can get to the locations where they work and receive services.
For others who have been struggling during these tough economic times, the steep jump in gas prices that has followed the war in Ukraine has made it difficult or them to support their own transportation costs. A cooperative program can eliminate that barrier.
The second area of focus this year is retention support/re-engaging the workforce. That means reaching out to people who have been struggling with various issues through the pandemic.
"In these last couple of years, depression has skyrocketed," Kennedy said. "Anxiety is high, and people are having more AODA (alcohol and other drug abuse) issues."
"We have invested in this through our OI Works program, establishing a training program and pledging to do what's necessary to bring people back to work," Kennedy said.
The effort will benefit not only those individuals who participate, but the community as a whole. Getting more people back to work will alleviate workplace staff shortages and stresses, while providing workers with stepping stones to other career opportunities.
HISTORY
Opportunities Inc. has been serving the greater Jefferson County area for more than 50 years.
The nonprofit agency started in 1966 as a grassroots effort by local parents who wanted their adult children with disabilities to be able to play a fuller role in the community. They created what then was called a “sheltered workshop,” with community support allowing adults with disabilities to work at their highest level.
In the past five decades, the agency has expanded greatly, serving people with disabilities and with other significant barriers to employment. These can include developmental disabilities, limited work experience, addiction issues, language challenges, economic disadvantages, employment dislocation, re-entry and veteran status.
Opportunities Inc. now serves more than 3,000 people annually from a six-county area spanning southeastern Wisconsin. Counting its regular employment agency, Diversified Personnel Services, it touches some 5,000 local residents.
The agency has a full range of mission services aimed at helping people of diverse abilities reach their full potential, as well as various social enterprises, the agency’s commercial arm.
Social services include vocational training, community job placement, supported employment, workforce development solutions, community School-to-Work transition, youth apprenticeship opportunities, restorative justice, the Workforce Development youth program, adult day services, retirement services, guardianship, respite and supportive home care.
Opportunities' social enterprises include manufacturing services such as co-packaging, warehousing and logistics, staffing services including Diversified Personnel Services, and Diversified Personnel Services PRO (DPS’ professional arm) and the agency’s custom design and print shop.
The agency’s business-focused services help generate the revenue to support its mission services, which may not be fully funded.
In addition, the golf outing gives Opportunities and its supporters a chance to celebrate all that the agency has accomplished in the last five decades and to help build a solid future for the agency and for the people of diverse abilities it assists.
THE TOURNEY
Frey said that the "best-ball" tourney has a laid-back and fun atmosphere that can be enjoyed by golfers with all levels of experience.
The golf outing will start at 11 a.m. with registration and a lunch again provided by Rocky Rococo's of Whitewater. The shotgun start will follow at 11:30 a.m. After a day of golf, the event will wrap up at 5 p.m. with an hors d’oeuvres buffet, raffles, auctions and other entertainment.
Along the way, there will be a number of fun hole events, including the "golf cannon" hole sponsored by Rainbow Hospice Care in conjunction with J&L Tire of Johnson Creek. Golfers will have an opportunity to buy raffle tickets to have a shot launched from the "golf cannon" rather than having to tee off.
"We did this three years ago and people had a lot of fun," Frey said. "It was really well-received."
In addition, there will be a hole-in-one contest, with a flat-screen TV prize donated by Griffin Ford of Jefferson.
Opportunities will be accepting contributions for the raffles right up to the date of the event. Among the auction items already donated for the event are Brewer and Packer tickets, sports memorabilia, jewelry and more.
People can sign up for the golf outing itself or just join the group for the dinner and evening events.
Throughout the event, the agency will be celebrating the efforts of its staff, vendors, community and the people it serves in getting through the past couple of pandemic years.
"This will be a milestone celebration of the collective effort and ingenuity of an organization and its community," Kennedy said. "We took an impossible situation and created a mission possible opportunity to ensure that services and stakeholder successes thrived during a most challenging time.
"Remarkable accomplishments will be shared throughout the day to recognize all of the generous and dedicated donors who have given time and treasures over the years to ensure 'Mission Possible' outcomes," she said.
With questions about the Spence Jensen Golf Outing, to support the event or to sign up to participate, people may contact Jason Frey by telephone at (920) 563-2437 or email at jfrey@oppinc.com
SPONSORS
The platinum sponsor for the event is XOS, an organization with which Opportunities has partnered for some time.
Other major sponsors for the event include, at the gold level: Associated Bank ofWisconsin, Jones Dairy Farm of Fort Atkinson, K&F Vehicle Repair of Fort Atkinson, Maas Brothers Construction of Watertown, Managed Packaging of Hartland, Rocky Rococo's of Whitewater, SMIC of St. Joseph, Mo., United Heartland of Wisconsin, Waste Management of Menomonee Falls, Waukesha State Bank, Willis Towers Watson of Brookfield, Wipfli, LLP of Madison, and Wisconsin Automation of Wales.
Silver sponsors include Fort HealthCare of Fort Atkinson and Griffin Ford of Fort Atkinson.
