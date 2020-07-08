While golfing is allowed under coronavirus restrictions, hosting a fundraiser out on the links seemed a "bridge too far" to officials at Opportunities Inc., especially considering the vulnerable population the nonprofit serves.
So for the first time since the establishment of Opportunities' Spence Jensen Classic Golf Outing 18 years ago, the Fort Atkinson-based agency has changed the form of its major annual fundraiser.
This year, Opportunities is opting for an online campaign instead, which following an initial push in June will extend throughout the rest of the year.
The golf outing usually takes place in June at the Koshkonong Mounds Country Club, bringing in around $25,000 annually to support the services provided by Opportunities around the region for people with diverse abilities.
This fundraiser has boosted the nonprofit's ability to expand its programming, to invest in its existing programs, and to extend its programs to people who could not otherwise participate.
Founded 53 years ago as a sheltered workshop for adults with disabilities, Opportunities has broadened its mission in the past five decades, embracing community employment opportunities, training, support, enrichment programs and transition services for a diverse population.
Opportunities Inc. now serves more than 3,000 people annually from a six-county area spanning southeastern Wisconsin, a diverse population of people who have barriers to employment including developmental disabilities, limited work experience, addiction issues, language challenges, economic disadvantages, employment dislocation, re-entry and veteran status.
The fundraiser supports Opportunities Inc.'s mission services, the programs that engage, advance, train and employ people with diverse abilities and backgrounds to maximize their independence in the community.
These programs include community employment, job retention and support, school-to-work transition, supported employment, apprenticeships, adult day services, community connections, memory care and guardianship.
Opportunities even has a traditional job service agency, Diversified Personnel Services.
Robin Kennedy, vice president of mission advancement for Opportunities, said that the agency's Mission Services Division serves roughly 500 people with significant disabilities and more than 1,000 people with diverse backgrounds and abilities.
"Throughout our entire organization we serve over 3,000 people in training and employment, including our privately funded program called OIWorks," Kennedy said.
As with other nonprofits, agencies and businesses, the coronavirus pandemic has hit Opportunities hard, Kennedy said.
"Due to COVID-19, roughly 90 percent of the people we serve with significant disabilities remained at home," Kennedy said.
Barb Le Duc, president and CEO of Opportunities, said that many regular participants are staying at home, where they can be safe in quarantine during this pandemic.
Since funding is connected to service delivery, the agency anticipates a significant loss of revenue due to the various services it has had to suspend over the past several months: to the tune of $1 million, officials said.
Yet, the agency still has contracts with area industries and is working to fulfill them.
Participant Nathan Kehoe of Jefferson, a young adult involved in the transitions program, said that he has confidence that Opportunities can get through this challenging period.
"I know you are working through this difficult time with coronavirus," he said, adding that he can't wait to get back to work and see everyone again once things get back to normal.
Meanwhile, as the pandemic has continued, Opportunities has invested more in online programming to see its participants through this time of quarantine.
Kennedy said that even though less money was coming in, Opportunities decisionmakers understood the importance of keeping the agency's stakeholders engaged in activity for mental health and stability.
She explained that Opportunities invested private funds and resources in developing a virtual learning system called Opportunities Online and launched it within weeks of the statewide shutdown.
"It was a viable and effective option for some of our stakeholders and families," Kennedy said. "They were thrilled to have the opportunity to connect and socialize with their peers, while keeping up on vocational skills."
Throughout this crisis, Opportunities chose to maintain its core mission services staff, reassigning staff members where needed to maintain programming and operations.
"The tenacity and perseverance of the entire mission services team and agency as a whole has been remarkable," Kennedy said, calling Opportunities' response to the COVID-19 crisis "a real mission-accomplished moment."
Jeff McFarlane, chairman of the Opportunities board of directors, said that it is important during this time for the agency to really live up to its motto, "Heart for People, Mind for Business."
As time has gone on and various businesses and industries have reopened, with additional protections in place to guard against the spread of the virus, Opportunities has begun to slowly transition people back to its physical worksites, based on individual preference and the agency's safety protocols, Kennedy said.
She noted that Opportunities Inc. has remained “open to serve” as an essential business partner to critical industry and as a human services provider, but as it has done so, the agency has implemented comprehensive workplace wellness procedures.
In addition, the agency has established its own COVID-19 Task Force that meets weekly to review government guidelines and assess safety and health policies for the organization.
Still, Kennedy said, the agency does not expect to be able to run at "full capacity" for some time, as a number of the people involved in its mission programs fall within the vulnerable population which would be most at-risk for COVID-19 complications.
Therefore, Opportunities' Mission Drive will continue throughout 2020, with the theme of “staying the course” to ensure that the nonprofit's mission perseveres and that is ready for participants when they choose to return.
Thanks to a concerted push in June, the online mission drive already has raised $20,000 to support Opportunities programs and services. However, more is needed to close the gap between the agency's decreased revenues and heightened investments during this time of COVID-19.
Jason Frey, vice president of sales and customer service for Opportunities, said that it was a difficult decision to cancel the annual Spence Jensen Golf Classic, but it was the right thing to do for people's health.
He was pleased to report that the mission drive has seen good support so far, including major sponsorships from several area businesses and industries.
Among the biggest supporters has been Marty Simpson, president of Managed Packaging, who provided a $5,000 premier sponsorship.
Simpson said working with Opportunities has really touched him deeply, and getting to know the participants and staff at Opportunities has "really made me a better person.
"It has grounded me in what life is about — it's about helping people," he said.
LeDuc said that support at any level is greatly appreciated, thanking all contributors for helping Opportunities "stay the course."
To contribute, people can look for the link on the Opportunities Inc. website at www.oppinc.com and click on the "donate" button at www.opppinc.com/giving.html.
With questions, people may contact Kennedy at rkennedy@oppinc.com.
