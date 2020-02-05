The owner of Paddy Coughlin’s Pub on Tuesday was awarded the liquor license for the property that formerly housed Rustic Waters.
Erin Patterson has accepted an offer to purchase the property at 12 S. Water St. and a letter from current license holder Cindy Weber saying she would surrender her liquor license to Patterson, according to Fort Atkinson Licensing Committee records.
The Fort Atkinson City Council finalized the process Tuesday when it approved Patterson's request for the license. The property, which also used to be Union Jacks, is located across Water Street from Brock’s River Walk Tavern and Grill.
City Clerk Michelle Ebbert said Patterson intends for the new location to function solely as a bar, rather than operating a full kitchen such as in Paddy’s. Ebbert said the new location might serve pizza.
Patterson’s application for the license says the main level of the building will be used as the bar, and an outdoor beer garden is “to be determined.”
Patterson did not return a request for comment by presstime.
