PALMYRA — Voters in the Palmyra-Eagle Area School District will have to wait a little longer for final results of a nonbinding referendum Tuesday in which residents were asked whether the district should be dissolved.
The polls closed at 8 p.m., but the villages and towns needed to report their numbers to their respective county clerks on Wednesday. As of presstime Tuesday night, the Village of Palmyra had reported that electors chose not to dissolve the district, with 381 “no” votes to 124 “yes” ballots.
Either way, the fate of Palmyra-Eagle is in the hands of the School District Boundary Appeals Board (SDBAB), which will begin holding public meetings on the matter this Thursday.
The lone ballot in Jefferson County Tuesday was that in the Palmyra-Eagle Area School District, which held a nonbinding referendum that read: “Shall the Palmyra-Eagle Area School District be dissolved under Chapter 117.10 of the Wisconsin Statutes?”
Palmyra-Eagle District Administrator Steve Bloom emphasized that the vote was strictly advisory and was placed on the ballot by citizens via petition. It did not come with any plan for the sustainability of the district.
“The results of the election today will be something (the board) will consider for the dissolving of the district,” he said.
Benson Gardner, communications officer for the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, said last week that the SDBAB’s first session will take place Thursday, Nov. 7. There is a meeting and orientation that day starting at 2 p.m. at Palmyra-Eagle High School and a public hearing set up in the gym from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. There also will be public hearings on Nov. 14 and 21.
State statute required the board to wait to hold the meetings until after the referendum, Gardner said.
Only a week ago, the Wisconsin Elections Commission verified that Tuesday’s referendum question would be on the Nov. 5 ballot, leaving pro-district organizers scrambling to get the word out about the vote.
Tara LeRoy, a resident and parent in the Palmyra-Eagle Area School District, has been one of the supporters who has been working to keep the school.
LeRoy, who in June was part of a 60-mile walk from Palmyra to Madison to support public education, said last week they were encouraging people to vote “no” on the dissolution of the school district.
She said the vote would come down to where people live in the district.
The question of whether to dissolve the school district heated up during April’s election when voters shot down a nonrecurring four-year operational referendum that asked residents for $1.75 million the first year and climbed each year until reaching $4 million the fourth year.
The vote was 2,276 “no” votes to 1,473 “yes” votes.
But it also was split down county lines, with the school district touching parts of Jefferson, Walworth and Waukesha counties.
There were 1,453 “no” votes from Waukesha County residents alone, with Jefferson County electors overall in favor of the April referendum.
One of the most difficult things to hit the Palmyra-Eagle district is open enrollment, LeRoy said. There are 769 students within Palmyra-Eagle Area School District and 340 students who open-enroll into other districts, particularly Mukwonago and Kettle Moraine. Just 25 transfer in.
Eagle Elementary School in Waukesha County was built to hold more than 300 pupils, but it is housing 152.
Public school enrollment is declining statewide, but in Palmyra-Eagle, it’s dropped more than 35 percent since 2007.
The district says open enrollment state aid transfers are costing it more than $2.2 million per year.
If the Palmyra-Eagle Area School District is dissolved, its students would be assigned to other area districts. Whitewater, Mukwonago, Kettle Moraine and even Fort Atkinson and Jefferson have been mentioned as possible landing spots.
The SDBA has until Jan. 15, 2020, to make its decision.
