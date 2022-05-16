PALMYRA - Palmyra-Eagle High School's Class of 2022 received awards and scholarships Wednesday evening.
First presented were the Laude Cords, going to students with qualifying cumulative GPA and honor points.
Summa Cum Laude cords, for those graduating “with highest honor”, went to Alexander Hoff, Madyson Nettesheim, Dalton Metzdorf, Matthew Hunkins, Abby Riggs, and Chance Scheel.
Magna Cum Laude cords go to those graduating “with great honor”, went to Brandon Massey has earned the honor for this year's class, receiving a silver cord.
Cum Laude cords, to those graduating “with honor” went to Madisyn Burzynski, Alexandra Koss, Eric Neuman, and Mary Ellen Tiller
Announced as Trailways Academic All-Conference students were Alexander Hoff, Brandon Massey and Abby Riggs.
Receiving a Trailways Top Academic Plaque were the following students:
Alexander Hoff, who will be attending University of Wisconsin – Madison to earn a business degree.
Matthew Hunkins, who will be attending Waukesha County Technical College to pursue a career as an electrical engineer.
Dalton Metzdorf, who will be attending University of Wisconsin – Parkside to pursue a career as a pediatric dentist.
Madyson Nettesheim, who will be attending Carroll University with a direct admission into the Physical Therapy program.
Abby Riggs, who be taking a gap year before attending college to study International Business and Japanese.
Chance Scheel, who will be attending Waukesha County Technical College to earn a Graphic Design degree.
Receiving Community Service awards for performing 200-plus hours of community service during their high school careers were: Alexander Hoff, Dalton Metzdorf, and Madyson Nettesheim
Receiving National Honor Society Awards were Brynn Emery, Alexander Hoff, Matthews Hunkins, Alexandra Koss, Dalton Metzdorf,,Madyson Nettesheim and Abby Riggs.
In the "28 Club" for taking at least three more credits than required and maintaining at least a 3-point GPA, were: Madisyn Burzynski, Sarah Cowsert, Brody Garlock, Dyllan Hanshaw, Alexander Hoff Matthews Hunkins, Brady Koopman, Alexandra Koss, Joseph Leichtfuss, Dalton Metzdorf, Madyson Nettesheim, Abby Riggs, Chance Scheel, Callie School, and Jonathan Zimmerman.
Receiving "Top Cat" Academic Awards were Tyler Czerniejewski, Brody Garlock, adn ViviAnn Hauck.
Receiving Top Cat Academic Medals were Madisyn Burzynski, Brynn Emery, Alexander Hoff, Matthew Hunkins, Brady Koopman, Alexandra Koss, Kyler Koutsky, Dalton Metzdorf, Madyson Nettesheim, Eric Neuman, Abby Riggs, Chance Scheel, Callie School, and Joshua Wedell.
FFA Student Awards went to Brynn Emery and Hope Moskiewicz.
Student Council Awards went to Abbigail Adsit, Madisyn Burzynski, Caren Abichahine, Sarah Cowsert, Alexander Hoff, Matthews Hunkins, Alexandra Koss, Kyler Koutsky, Dalton Metzdorf, Madyson Nettesheim, Abby Riggs and Mary Ellen Tiller.
LOCAL SCHOLARSHIPS
The Wisconsin Academic Excellence Scholarship totaling $9,000 went to Alex Hoff. who will attend UW-Madison.
The Wisconsin Technical Excellence Scholarship in the amount of $6,750 went to Chance Scheel, who plans to attend Waukesha County Technical College.
A Herb Kohl Excellence Scholarship in the amount of $10,000 went to Madyson Nettesheim.
Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin Scholarships of $400 each went to Alex Hoff, Alex Koss, and Dalton Metzdorf.
Palmyra Community Foundation Woodrow T., Gertrude B., and Connie L. Wilson Civic Involvement Scholarships of $500 each went to Brady Koopman and Mary Ellen Tiller.
The Frances Turner Memorial Scholarship of $100 also went to Mary Ellen Tiller.
Palmyra-Whitewater Masonic Lodge Scholarships of $600 each went to ViviAnne Hauck and Eric Neuman.
American Legion Thomas Holcomb Post 304 Scholarships of $500 each went to Kyler Koutsky and Madyson Nettesheim
Eagle Parent-Teacher Organization Scholarships of $500 each went to Alexander Hoff and Matthew Hunkins.
Palmyra-Eagle Alumni Scholarships of $500 each went to Alexander Hoff and Alexandra Koss and scholarships of $250 each went to Dalton Metzdorf and Madyson Nettesheim.
A Glenn R. Davis Foundation Grant of $3,000 went to Eric Neuman.
Stowell Family Scholarships of $10,000 each went to Brynn Emery & ViviAnne Hauck.
Palmyra Elementary Home & School Scholarships of $500 each went to Dalton Metzdorf and Alexandra Koss.
The Eagle Lioness Lions Club Scholarship of $500 went to Matthew Hunkins.
The Janet Tuten Memorial Scholarshi, also in the amount of $500, went to ViviAnne Hauck.
Eagle Lions Scholarships of $500 each went to Alexander Hoff, Matthew Hunkins, Madyson Nettesheim and Eric Neuman.
One Palmyra-Eagle Student Council Scholarship in the amount of $500 went to Alexander Hoff, and another in the amount of $250 went to Madyson Nettesheim
A Palmyra Area Chamber of Commerce Scholarship valued at $500 went to Kyler Koutsky.
The Sampson Business Scholarship of $1,000 went to Brynn Emery.
Eagle Business Association Scholarships of $500 each went to Chance Scheel and Matthew Hunkins.
The Palmyra-Eagle Education Association Scholarship in the amount of $500 went to Alexandra Koss.
The Denny and Rita Kehoe Memorial Scholarship, worth $1,500 went to Sarah Cowsert.
Three Palmyra Community Foundation - Standard Process, Inc. Scholarships worth $2,000 each went to Kyler Koutsky, Teona Krivykh and Lila Glatczak.
The Wal-Roc US Bowling Congress Scholarship in the amount of $900 went to Alexander Hoff.
The Palmyra-Eagle FFA Alumni Scholarship of $1,000 went to Brynn Emery.
The Class of 2012 Scholarship of $250 was awarded to Chance Scheel.
The Palmyra-Eagle Band Boosters Scholarship of $500 went to Madyson Nettesheim.
Palmyra Lions Club Scholarships went to Alexandra Koss ($750) and Kyler Koutsky ($1,000.)
The Palmyra Lions Club/Terry Johnson Memorial Scholarship of $750 went to Dalton Metzdorf.
Dr. G.P. Verma Scholarships worth $500 each went to Brynn Emery, Alexander Hoff, and Madyson Nettesheim.
Memmert USA Scholarships worth $1,500 each went to Matthew Hunkins and Eric Neuman.
The $500 Michael “Squidy” G. Squire Memorial Scholarship went to Dalton Metzdorf.
Generac Power Systems Scholarships of $1,000 each went to Matthew Hunkins and Kyler Koutsky.
The Ruth Burnham Scholarship of $500 for a senior pursuing a Christian education went to Madyson Nettesheim.
The Poulson Family Scholarship of $1,000 went to Brynn Emery.
Palmyra-Eagle Athletic Boosters Scholarships -of $1,000 each went to Dalton Metzdorf and Madyson Nettesheim.
L & L Special Recognition Scholarships of $1,000 each went to Chance Scheel, Dalton Metzdorf, Brynn Emery, and Alexander Hoff.
Two Anthony J. Weiler Memorial Scholarships of $1000 each went toMatthew Hunkins and Kyler Koutsky.
The Palmyra Community Foundation awarded several scholarships, including the $1,000 Amelia K. Weiler Scholarship, which went to Lila Glatczak; two $1,000 Weiler & Company Scholarships, which went to Sarah Cowsert and Eric Neuman; two Nick and Janet Lesar Scholarships of $1,000 each, which went to Brady Koopman and Alexandra Koss, two Mary Weiler-Levall Scholarships of $1,000 each, which went to Mary Ellen Tiller and Carl Rudersdorf; a $1,000 First Citizens State Bank Scholarship, which went to Madyson Nettesheim; a $1,000 Anich Family Scholarship, which went to Teona Krivykh; the $500 Joe Smith Family Scholarship, which went to Brynn Emery; two $250 Jim Frehner Memorial Scholarships, which went to Alexandra Koss and Chance Scheel; and the $500 Rolland D. Nelson Memorial Scholarship, which went to Matthew Hunkins.
ATHLETIC AWARDS
Athletic awards went to: Sarah Cowsert, Alexandra Koss, Kyler Koutsky, Teona Kyivykh, and Dalton Metzdorf.
The WIAA Scholar Male Athlete Award ent to Dalton Metzdorf.
The WIAA Scholar Female Athlete Award went to Madyson Nettesheim.
The Most Outstanding Senior Male Athlete went to Dalton Metzdorf.
The Most Outstanding Senior Female Athlete went to Kyler Koutsky.
OUTSIDE SCHOLARSHIPS
Several students also received funds from the college or university they will be attending.
Madyson Nettesheim will be attending Carroll University in the fall and has been awarded the Trustee Scholarship totaling $92,000.
Brady Koopman will be attending the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee in the fall and has been awarded the Chancellor’s Merit Scholarship totaling $2,000.
Teona Krivykh will attend the University of Wisconsin – Platteville in the fall and has been awarded the Grace M. Johnson Scholarship for $500.
In addition:
Alex Hoff received a Wisconsin State USBC scholarship of $2,000, and Eric Neuman received a Windhover Scholarship of $2,500.
