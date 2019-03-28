PALMYRA — Voters in the Palmyra-Eagle Area School District will cast ballots April 2 on a non-recurring four-year operational referendum, the failure of which could lead to dissolution of the district.
The referendum seeks permission for the district to exceed the revenue limit to operate and maintain the schools over the next four years. Per the question on the ballot, the referendum asks to exceed the limits by $1.75 million in the 2019-20 school year, $2.5 million in the 2020-21 school year, $3.25 million in the 2021-22 school year and $4 million in the 2022-23 school year.
No additional funding currently is being requested beyond the fourth year.
The tax impact of the proposed referendum for a given year for homes assessed at $100,000 would be: 2019-20, add $125 to the tax bill for $10.42 per month total; 2020-21, add $84 more for $209 total or $17.42 per month total; 2021-22, add $46 more, or $255 total for $21.25 per month total; and 2022-23: add $50 more, or $305 total for $25.42 per month total.
The board has been working on the referendum process since the beginning of November. Originally, the proposal involved a recurring referendum. However, feedback from the board and community indicated they were not happy with that, so it was amended to the non-recurring four-year proposal that is appearing on Tuesday’s ballot.
Palmyra-Eagle Area School District Board of Education President Scott Hoff said the referendum and possible dissolution vote were not presented as a means of a threat. The district is simply out of money.
“As the last couple of years have gone on, we have made significant cuts in our programming and our staffing levels,” Hoff said. “We have been able to do so while still maintaining quality education. We have done so without affecting our children in a negative fashion.”
Hoff said that in the 2017-18 school year alone, $1 million was trimmed from the annual budget.
Additionally, he said, the district has deferred maintenance on several projects over the last few years, including replacing the largest section of rooftop on one of its buildings which, by itself, would cost approximately $300,000.
“The patches aren’t holding anymore, so it’s got to get fixed,” Hoff said of the roof.
The deferred maintenance and repairs total nearly $600,000 for 2019-20 year alone.
“The problem is because of that deferral, we’ve kind of run out of time on some of that maintenance,” he said.
For the 2019-20 school year, revenue is projected to decrease by more than $600,000 due to a declining resident student population, and expenses that the district has limited control over — utilities, bus fuel, and insurance costs, for example — will continue to increase, leaving the district a projected base deficit of over $1.1 million.
Overall, the board president said, enrollment within the district is declining, which results in reduced state funding.
Hoff pointed out that the district spends more than $2 million per year on open enrollment.
“We spend more in open enrollment than what we are asking for the first year of an operational referendum,” he said. “We believe strongly in our school district and what it has to offer. Not everybody in our community does.”
He said that due to cuts over the past few years, the district already is running on a skeleton crew. For example, at the elementary schools, there generally is only one teacher at each grade level.
“We can’t cut that teacher,” he said. “We can’t stop teaching first grade because there only is a certain number of students in first grade.”
The board president said they simply can’t keep cutting.
“We’ve run out of cuts to make of a significance to meet a $1.75 million deficit that we’re facing,” Hoff said.
He pointed out that the deficits don’t go away year after year; rather, they just become a starting point for the next budget cycle.
“Part of the result of that is, there isn’t a large tax base to disburse this amongst,” Hoff said, because there is not a lot of industry or commercial growth. It is not like other communities around where they’ve had huge expansions. We are not in a huge growth area.”
No prior efforts have been made by the Palmyra-Eagle board of education to go bring forward an operational referendum.
“We decided as a board that it was our job to continue to make cuts and try to make it work on our own, recognizing that passing referendums in our district is a difficult task,” Hoff said. “We wanted to be respectful of the taxpayers and be able to look at them and say, ‘we’ve made every cut that we can. We are out of options.’”
The board has been working on the referendum process since the beginning of November.
Originally, it had proposed a recurring referendum. Feedback from the board the community indicated they were not happy with that, so it was amended to the non-recurring four-year proposal.
“Understand, too, with the last state budget, when they took away the ability to go to referendum when there isn’t a general election, that takes November 2019 off the table,” Hoff said.
The board president said the board didn’t feel it needed to go to referendum last year.
“If we would have gone to referendum in August and say, ‘ladies and gentleman, we are going to referendum because we don’t want to increase the deductibles for the teachers or we want to continue to teach seventh-grade tech ed,’ it probably wouldn’t have played well,” he said.
Hoff said he and the board very much are aware of the ramifications of Tuesday’s vote.
“We understand the seriousness and this is an opportunity for the community to speak its voice,” he said. “I’m looking forward to at least having an answer in front of us,” he said. “It has been four or five months of just having this cloud in front of us. At least we know what direction we can head. The average person can be at work everyday and not know if tomorrow is going to be their last day, but they don’t really think about it. For each one our faculty and staff, they are watching it coming.”
Should the referendum pass, he said, there has been minimal discussion of the next step.
“We’ll deal with it in four years,” the board president said.
If the referendum fails, the total impact for taxpayers is unknown due to the uncertainty to which school district each residence will be reassigned. Current Palmyra-Eagle Area School District taxpayers will be responsible for taxes of any newly assigned district, including any previously passed referenda and potential unknown costs of dissolution.
Any current long-term debt of Palmyra-Eagle Area School District would be part of an asset/debt calculation done by the School District Boundary Appeal Board and would be distributed among other school districts involved in the dissolution process.
State Department of Public Instruction Communications Officer Benson Gardner acknowledged that the Palmyra-Eagle district has not been in contact with the state about dissolution or reorganization options recently.
“We have had other conversations with them about related matters in the past,” he said. “Because of this, we have every reason to believe that they understand their reorganization options, as well as how the dissolution process works.”
Gardner pointed out that it is a remarkably cut-and-dried process if a school board votes to dissolve, and the decision leaves local hands from that moment on.
“Our department would then convene a boundary appeals board made up of people from elsewhere in Wisconsin and those people are then responsible for gathering information and deciding the next course of action for the school board that voted to dissolve,” he said.
Hoff acknowledged that dissolution of the district could leave either or both Palmyra and Eagle without operating schools within their respective municipalities.
That would displace nearly 800 students within the district and leave more than 100 district employees without jobs. In addition, it would leave the taxpayers of the district with over $14 million of long-term debt over the next 10 years for buildings that might stand empty.
“A public-entity school district you can’t just wrap it up; you have to follow the laws and the rules,” Hoff said. “That is the timing part of it. We can’t just start a year knowing we can’t pay all of our bills, and that is where we are expecting to be.”
Should the referendum fail and faculty choose to seek employment elsewhere, the district still would face the task of filling those positions, even if only for that 2019-20 school year.
“I’ve heard from some parents who said ‘my child is going to be a freshman and if this fails, we are going to open-enroll out and go where we want to go and see how it goes from there,” he said. “It would create an interesting year. Our teachers are all professionals and are all great people. I have no qualms about sending my own children and continuing to even if it were to fail, and I have total faith in them.”
Hoff said the entire process has left a lot of people with questions. Feedback on the referendum has varied from very positive to very negative, and there are organized efforts both for and against the proposal.
“We will have a clearer view next Wednesday when all the votes are counted,” Hoff said.
However, he noted that without referendum funding in place, the district will be forced to cover the 2019-20 budget deficit with its fund balance.
“The fund balance will not be enough to cover the deficit for a second school year,” Hoff said.
He said the amount of deficit going forward is projected to go up to almost $2.5 million. Without an operational referendum in place, the district’s fund balance won’t have enough to cover that.
The option then is dissolution of the district.
By law, the state appeals board has to make its decision by Jan.15, 2020, which is before the district would have any additional opportunity to attempt a second referendum question.
In past instances of districts that vote to dissolve, a second referendum was passed prior to the hearing stage and the dissolution was denied because proper funding was in place.
“We don’t have that option because of the changes in election timing,” Hoff said.
To date, no contact has been made with surrounding districts about the potential dissolution.
The Mukwonago Area School District is closest to Eagle and has in the past voted to transfer areas into its school district.
According to various reports, approximately one-third of Eagle students currently are open-enrolled to Mukwonago.
Mukwonago Area School District Superintendent Shawn McNulty also indicated that his board has not had any discussions regarding the Palmyra-Eagle referendum.
“We have had no contact with the Palmyra-Eagle Area School District, their residents or the state Department of Public Instruction,” he said. “Our board has made it clear that we are not commenting on the process until after the April 2 vote.”
Whitewater, East Troy, Kettle Moraine, Jefferson and Fort Atkinson also are neighboring school districts that might be impacted by any dissolution discussion.
Whitewater Unified School District Administrator Mark Elworthy also told the Daily Union that it would be premature to comment on the Palmyra-Eagle referendum prior to the vote. He pointed out that the state has a process in place for dissolution.
“It would be P-E’s decision on how they will proceed, based on the results of the referendum,” Elworthy said.
Outside of dissolution, Hoff acknowledged that there is the option of consolidation with another district.
“Consolidation would be extremely difficult because of the wide footprint of our district,” Hoff said.
As example, he said students who reside in the Town of Hebron might be asked to go to as far east as Mukwonago.
“The huge footprint would create issues,” he said. “There are only few ways by law to break up a district. It is not like getting a divorce. We can’t just start cutting it up ourselves, nor do I, as someone who has lived in the community his whole life, want that responsibility.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.