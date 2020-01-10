Good Morning,
It's Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 and here's everything you need to know to start your day in Jefferson County.
1. Palmyra-Eagle School District won't dissolve after the Boundary District Appeals Board voted 6-1 to deny the motion.
The decision comes after months of heated back and forth as the fate of the district and its students hung in the balance.
For more on the decision and how the community is reacting, read here:
2. A GoFundMe campaign for a Fort woman has raised $5,300 so far.
Michelle Haumschild, 31, has faced major complications after a stomach surgery in July. Months later, she still hasn't returned to work and her family has been stressed to its limits.
The money from the GoFundMe will be a huge help as the expenses have added up and her and her husband, Aaron, have had to miss work.
“Things seem to be getting better and we just take it one day at a time,” Haumschild said. “We’re extremely grateful for everybody. It’s been a really moving experience.”
For more on the campaign, where to donate and the story of her still ongoing medical saga, read here:
3. 40 years ago, the L.D. Fargo Public Library in Lake Mills caught fire.
The Lorenzo Dow Fargo Public Library, dedicated Aug. 21, 1902, has been the jewel of Lake Mills since it was built of fieldstone almost 118 years ago.
The fire, caused by faulty wiring, was reported by a police officer about 10:26 p.m. The state fire marshal said the fire started in the basement ceiling wiring and traveled through old coal furnace flues to the first and second floors of the building. The early damage estimate was $300,000 to $500,000.
Ruth Wollenburg, who was librarian at the time of the fire, said the fire wall between the original portion of the building constructed in 1902 and the addition, completed in 1966, protected the back portion of the building, reducing the damage there to only smoke.
A listing of important records and books had been done prior to the blaze, so firefighters were able to rescue the materials from the building, including biographies of some of Lake Mills most prominent and early settlers, including those of the Fargos. At the time, there were between 15,000 and 16,000 books in the library’s collection.
For more on the story of the fire, read here:
In Sports, the UW-W women's basketball team just keeps on winning. For more on the team as its win streak extends into double digits, read here:
State, Nation & World
1.
2.
3.
Photo of the Day: Hit the dance floor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.