PALMYRA — In July 2019, teenager Christian Eddy was cutting grass in the Town of Palmyra for a 92-year-old man when a big wind came up and blew open the door the senior citizen was holding onto, knocking him down, gashing his arm and breaking his hip.
Eddy’s attentiveness and quick action ended up saving the elderly man’s life, earning Eddy recognition earlier this year from the Boy Scouts of America.
“What caught my attention was that the door was still open and I couldn’t see him,” Eddy said of the incident.
“I drove by on the lawnmower and ran over to him,” the teen said.
“I started to ask him if he was OK. (The man) moaned in response to every question I asked him,” Eddy said.
“I took my shift off and wrapped his arm up with it. I then ran down stairs to get (the injured man’s) brother to help assist him while I called 911,” the teen said.
As he waited for emergency personnel to arrive, Eddy wrapped a T-shirt around the elderly man’s arm, keeping the man stable and applying steady pressure to reduce blood loss.
A paramedic team arrived within a couple of minutes, and Eddy helped guide the paramedics down the steps.
The medical team said that if it weren’t for Eddy’s swift response, this accident might have proved fatal.
Because of the teen’s actions, however, the man was able to receive immediate medical attention. He reportedly spent two weeks in the hospital, followed by continued medical care.
A neighbor, Helen J. Carlson, stated that when the incident occurred, Eddy had rushed down to their property to tell them the elderly man had been injured and was lying on the deck.
Carlson commended Eddy for calling the ambulance, for seeking out immediate help and for returning to the injured man’s side to provide assistance until the paramedics could come.
“Chris is an amazing young man, caring, respectful and honest,” Carlson said.
After receiving information on Eddy’s actions earlier this year, the Potawatomi Area Council No. 651 of the Boy Scouts of America awarded the Palmyra-Eagle student a lifesaving award and a meritorious action award, which was presented this February.
