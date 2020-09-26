The Jefferson County Democratic Party formally opened its office in downtown Fort Atkinson Saturday, with Tom Palzewicz speaking.
The Democratic candidate for the 5th Congressional seat being vacated by U.S. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner, Palzewicz is facing state Sen. Scott Fitzgerald in the Nov. 3 election.
He cited health care, gun violence, the environment, the national COVID-19 response and changing the direction and focus of the country as main issues of concern.
Mason Becker, who is running against state Rep. Cody Horlacher for his 38th state Assembly District seat, was to have joined Palzewicz. However, his wife, Laura, and two sons have been showing signs of the coronavirus, so he and his family are in self-quarantine.
Representing Becker at the grand opening was Jim Schroeder.
Also stopping in was Melissa Winker, the Democratic candidate challenging 38th Assembly District Rep. Barbara Dittrich.
Meanwhile, the Fort Atkinson office, located in the former Nomadic Café on South Main Street, is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2 to 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. A Spanish speaker is available on Tuesdays from 2 to 4 p.m.
The public will be able to pick up yard signs and literature, as well as find out more information about voter registration and candidates. Masking and social distancing are required. No more than five people may be in the office at one time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.