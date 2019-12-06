JEFFERSON — Country music singer-songwriter Jon Pardi will be headlining the main stage at the Jefferson County Fair on Friday, July 10, 2020.
After releasing his album, "California Sunrise" in June 2016, Pardi most recently released "Heartache Medication," a full-length album, on Sept. 27, 2019. Popular hits from it include “Don’t Blame It On Whiskey,” “Nobody Leaves a Girl Like That,” “Old Hat,” and “Heartache Medication." Two No. 1 hits — “Head Over Boots” and “Dirt On My Boots” from his 2016 album — are crowd favorites.
“Jon Pardi opened for Colt Ford in the grandstand in 2014 and we are excited to bring him back to the Fair in 2020,” said Fair Park Director Amy Listle. “Jon Pardi is an incredible entertainer, and to be able to invite a performer of his caliber to Jefferson County is a true privilege. We are excited to try a few new things with our ticketing this year and offer our fair-goers the chance to see a national entertainer in an environment they’ve been coming to for years.”
Tickets for the Pardi concert go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9. New this year, fair-goers will receive free admission to the fair with the purchase of a concert ticket. Ticket prices start at $25 and will be sold for the grandstand, bleachers and a standing-only party pit with a chance to purchase a VIP party pit experience that includes two beverages of one's choice.
Tickets may be purchased on JCFairPark.com or by coming into the fair office.
"With the perfect mix of classic country music and contemporary swing, Jon Pardi brings a show to Jefferson County that you won’t want to miss," Listle added.
The 2020 Jefferson County Fair, with the theme “Year of the Goat, will run Wednesday through Sunday, July 8-12, with plenty of local music, family entertainment and good food. The public may follow events on Facebook and Instagram, as well as watch JCFairPark.com for updates.
Entertainment for Saturday, July 11, 2020, will be announced at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.