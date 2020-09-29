JEFFERSON — Several parents appeared before the Jefferson school board Monday to address their concerns over virtual schooling and pandemic preparations, while others shared their gratitude for all of the effort officials were putting in to continue their children’s education during this difficult time.
Six parents addressed the School District of Jefferson Board of Education during its regular meeting Monday night, expressing mixed views.
Leah Thorpe of Sullivan said she has two high-schoolers who have not fared well since Jefferson High School went all virtual in the wake of a flurry of COVID-19 cases and subsequent quarantines.
“When we started back with face-to-face instruction this fall, the kids were thrilled,” Thorpe said. “The kids were begging to come to school.”
However, Thorpe’s older child, a senior, was among those in the first group asked to transition to virtual learning following potential exposure to the students with COVID-19.
The senior’s experience with virtual learning has been full of glitches and had him extremely upset, afraid of falling behind his peers in his advanced classes, Thorpe said.
In Advanced Placement Physics, for example, the instructor’s audio kept going out, so he got only portions of words, not enough to piece together the lecture.
She said virtual instruction is not the most effective method of teaching students, and adding to this challenge, the isolation of distance learning and the divorce from all of the regular school routines can cause mental anguish, as well.
Thorpe said she knew three of the COVID-19-positive students had spent time together outside of school, playing basketball without masks, and she questioned how much transmission actually is occurring in the school buildings.
“How can we prevent this from happening over and over?” she asked.
Mike Stigler, also from Sullivan, said he has nothing but respect for the school staff, which has put in an unprecedented effort to serve students under these trying circumstances.
However, he, too, expressed concerns about virtual learning, to which some students just don’t respond well, he said.
Speaking of his son, Stigler said that it’s the face-to-face interactions with teachers that really fuel his learning, and without this contact, his son has become “a seething ball of frustration and tension.”
“He missed half of his junior year and it looks like he’ll miss his senior year, too,” the father said, saying that the lifelong impact of that lack will be difficult to quantify.
Meanwhile, Stigler said, his daughter is a “social butterfly” and is missing the interactions with her peers.
“Let’s just do everything we can to get these students back in school,” Stigler said, noting that they can’t repeat their high school experience.
Parent Alyssa Hussin said she has children at the high school, middle school and elementary level.
She said she understands the concerns expressed by other parents, but she also wanted to commend the district’s efforts in communicating with parents and in its efforts to keep not only students and staff, but entire families, safe.
While her internet connection is not great and online classes have been a challenge, she said that her children continue to be able to interact and to do their lessons, and she appreciates the tremendous efforts by educators to make their classes meaningful even under pandemic conditions.
Susie Schuld of Jefferson, who has children in grades 8, 6, 2 and kindergarten, also expressed gratitude for the district’s efforts on behalf of all students, saying, “We can make face-to-face and virtual work.”
Parent Nick Sawyer came at the issue from a slightly different viewpoint, asking for additional information that would help parents determine whether it was safe for their children to return to the school buildings when the next nine-week enrollment commitment comes up.
Sawyer, who has chosen to have his children attend school virtually for the first nine weeks, likened the situation to a car owner needing new brakes and going to the mechanic to determine how far and how long it’s safe to continue to drive the vehicle: to the edge of town? For the next week? Throughout the winter?
Sawyer sought local statistics on how many sick-room visits the Jefferson schools had seen since reopening, how many students had been tested and how many have been quarantined.
He also wanted to know if there’s any way to find out whether there has been any spread within the schools, or whether the COVID-19 cases that have been found so far originated elsewhere.
Sawyer said he would like to return his children to in-person classes, but will not do so if the Centers for Disease Control and Jefferson County Health Department’s epidemiologist say it is not safe.
Sarah Sawyer, who has two children at East Elementary School, stepped up as well, but did not address in-person versus virtual school, merely thanking school staff — including the custodians, food service, paraprofessionals, teachers and administrators — for really stepping up during this unprecedented situation.
The school board initially was scheduled to have an extended conversation Monday night with Superintendent Mark Rollefson on pandemic measures, but Rollefson was unable to make Monday’s meeting, so the large part of that conversation has been postponed.
School board members did echo the speakers’ comments, however, saying that the parents brought up some good points and that the district does need additional information to quantify just where the COVID-19 spread is coming from and whether the mask measures the district has established are effective in containing the disease.
Board member Dick Lovett said that perhaps it would be helpful to have a health official or the county epidemiologist speak to the public, addressing the efficacy of masks, the latest information about how to keep the community safe and when it is warranted to switch schools to virtual instruction.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.