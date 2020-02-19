Good Morning,

1: Longtime Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation Director Scott Lastusky is retiring in May.

The city has begun a search for a job it hasn't had to fill in nearly 30 years.

2: A community-input workshop on the future of Jefferson County's parks was hampered by a snow storm.

Now, the officials are asking for online input on what residents want to see out of the parks system in the next five years.

"We are very interested in your specific ideas on what a successful parks system should look like in the future,” an invitation to the event said. "We are intending to get a nice cross-section of perspectives from this."

In Sports,

The WIAA released the bracket for prep girls basketball postseason play.

After Jefferson beat Fort Atkinson in the Battle for the Paddle 62-53 Saturday night, the two rivals will face off again in the Division 2 quarterfinals.

Elsewhere in the brackets, Lake Mills earned a No. 1 seed and Whitewater is a No. 3 seed.

In the WIAA Division 1 Sun Prairie regional in wrestling, Fort Atkinson was attempting to send as many wrestlers as possible into the next round.

Stoughton scored 273 points to win the regional and Fort Atkinson (180.5 points) came in second place with eight wrestlers qualifying for sectionals with a top-four finish. Junior Thomas Witkins was the only Fort Atkinson wrestler to take first place leading five second-place finishers and two fourth-place finishers.

State, Nation & World

1.

Politics Wisconsin voting website crashes during primary election

2.

Politics Wisconsin Assembly to vote on bill targeting drug prices

3.

Ap Carnival revelers poke fun at world leaders in Germany

Photo of the Day: Evers in Watertown