A woman who is not only a very successful entrepreneur, but also an ardent supporter of her community, has been named Fort Atkinson’s “Small Businessperson of the Year” for 2020.
The Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce presented the honor to Erin Patterson, owner of Paddy Coughlin’s Irish Pub and the new 10-62 Saloon, during its Virtual Fall Open House on Thursday.
Chamber President Nova Jiongco explained during the hour-long Zoom gathering that each year, the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce recognizes a small-business chamber member on the basis of growth, staying power, business accomplishments and community involvement. Past chamber presidents reviewed the nominations in August and selected this year’s winner.
“This is a particularly challenging year for business in general, so all of our members are to be commended for working so hard to maintain operations and staffing while we learn to function with new rules,” Jiongco said, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic business restrictions the past seven months. “And our honoree this year is a good example of what that looks like. How do you run a business when you can’t even be open?”
Fortunately, Jiongco said, creativity is an abundant resource for Patterson.
“Never complaining about the stay-at-home order or mask mandate, this even-keeled individual instead focused on a new business model that would serve the community and keep customers connected.,” she said. “Using social media, she communicated constantly with transparency and good cheer, highlighting fellow businesses and cross-promoting their products and services as well as her own, even conducting a weekly drawing to honor a different Hometown Hero.”
The chamber president noted that Patterson’s greatest attribute likely is her ability to align her business practices with her values, focusing on the greater good and encouraging others to see that good.
“These values were evident when this business owner reinvented her restaurant, working with local suppliers to offer grocery bundles for customers, and eventually offering curbside pickup for meals, using environmentally-friendly products and practices,” Jiongco said.
Because Paddy Coughlin’s attracts many out-of-towners as well as locals, Jiongco said, Patterson also has been nominated for the “Tourism Counts” Award.
She quoted longtime employee Danielle Nelson, who said, “I’ve worked for Erin for almost a decade and each year, I’m amazed and inspired. It’s a heartwarming feeling to see how she can bring so many people together for a good cause, especially during these trying times. The selfless acts have not slowed, and that’s why Erin is so deserving of this award.”
Jiongco cited as an example the Tuesday Trivia nights at Paddy’s, which go to benefit local charities, as well as the nonprofit Patterson founded, Paddy’s Paws, a dog rescue that works with an army of volunteers to find adoptive homes for dogs in shelters, rescues and foster homes.
Since its inception in 2015, Paddy’s Paws successfully has connected more than 2,500 dogs with loving families.
Paddy’s Paws volunteer Kari Johnson was quoted as saying, “Erin is an amazing animal advocate with a heart of gold. By creating Paddy’s Paws, she has given thousands of rescue dogs their second chance at life. Thanks to Erin and her dedication to helping homeless pups, many local community members have a loving pet.”
In addition, Jiongco said, Patterson and her husband, Mitch, purchased the former Union Jack’s property, renovated it, and recently opened it as the 10-62 Saloon.
“The ribboncutting was held just one month after the birth of their second child,” the chamber president said. “Erin is not one to rest on her laurels.”
Jiongco shared remarks from Sue Hartwick, one of her nominators, who said, “Her work ethic is beyond compare. She is an innovative, thoughtful, community-minded and generous business owner. She’s everything a community could hope for in a young entrepreneur.”
She also quoted Kelley Westphal, who has worked for and with Patterson in her role as a Paddy’s waitress and as the chamber’s projects manager.
Patterson’s “can-do attitude,” she said, follows her in all her endeavors.
“Erin has hosted a Lemonade Day team, sponsored our golf outing, helped with Rhythm on the River, and served as the chamber’s Retail (Committee) chairperson,” Westphal said. “She even offered to provide the drinks and cheese trays for this event, before she knew she was being honored! She is as interested in building the community as she is in her own business ventures.”
Jiongco observed that, with businesses to run and two small children, Patterson certainly is deserving of some kind of award.
She also pointed out that Patterson, her staff and Paddy’s already have been voted “Best Lunch,”’ “Best Appetizers,” “Best Bloody Mary,” “Best Bartender,” “Best Waitress,” “Best Volunteer” and “Best Businesswoman” through the Daily Jefferson County Union’s annual “Best of the Area” competition.
“So we hope she has room on her award wall for one more,” Jiongo said. “Please join me in congratulating Erin Patterson as the 2020 Fort Atkinson Small Businessperson of the Year.”
State Rep. Cody Horlacher, R-Mukwonago, and state Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, presented a legislative citation to Patterson.
