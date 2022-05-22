PALMYRA - Graduating seniors from Palmyra-Eagle High School's Class of 2022 received numerous local and outside scholarships during the annual senior ceremony, which took place Wednesday, May 18.
The Wisconsin Academic Excellence Scholarship totaling $9,000 went to Alex Hoff, who will attend UW-Madison.
The Wisconsin Technical Excellence Scholarship in the amount of $6,750 went to Chance Scheel, who plans to attend Waukesha County Technical College.
A Herb Kohl Excellence Scholarship in the amount of $10,000 went to Madyson Nettesheim.
Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin Scholarships of $400 each went to Alex Hoff, Alex Koss, and Dalton Metzdorf.
Palmyra Community Foundation Woodrow T., Gertrude B., and Connie L. Wilson Civic Involvement Scholarships of $500 each went to Brady Koopman and Mary Ellen Tiller.
The Frances Turner Memorial Scholarship of $100 also went to Mary Ellen Tiller.
Palmyra-Whitewater Masonic Lodge Scholarships of $600 each went to ViviAnne Hauck and Eric Neuman.
American Legion Thomas Holcomb Post 304 Scholarships of $500 each went to Kyler Koutsky and Madyson Nettesheim.
Eagle Parent-Teacher Organization Scholarships of $500 each went to Alexander Hoff and Matthew Hunkins.
Palmyra-Eagle Alumni Scholarships of $500 each went to Alexander Hoff and Alexandra Koss and scholarships of $250 each went to Dalton Metzdorf and Madyson Nettesheim.
A Glenn R. Davis Foundation Grant of $3,000 went to Eric Neuman.
Stowell Family Scholarships of $10,000 each went to Brynn Emery & ViviAnne Hauck.
Palmyra Elementary Home & School Scholarships of $500 each went to Dalton Metzdorf and Alexandra Koss.
The Eagle Lioness Lions Club Scholarship of $500 went to Matthew Hunkins.
The Janet Tuten Memorial Scholarship, also in the amount of $500, went to ViviAnne Hauck.
Eagle Lions Scholarships of $500 each went to Alexander Hoff, Matthew Hunkins, Madyson Nettesheim and Eric Neuman.
One Palmyra-Eagle Student Council Scholarship in the amount of $500 went to Alexander Hoff, and another in the amount of $250 went to Madyson Nettesheim.
A Palmyra Area Chamber of Commerce Scholarship valued at $500 went to Kyler Koutsky.
The Sampson Business Scholarship of $1,000 went to Brynn Emery.
Eagle Business Association Scholarships of $500 each went to Chance Scheel and Matthew Hunkins.
The Palmyra-Eagle Education Association Scholarship in the amount of $500 went to Alexandra Koss.
The Denny and Rita Kehoe Memorial Scholarship, worth $1,500 went to Sarah Cowsert.
Three Palmyra Community Foundation - Standard Process, Inc. Scholarships worth $2,000 each went to Kyler Koutsky, Teona Krivykh and Lila Glatczak.
The Wal-Roc US Bowling Congress Scholarship in the amount of $900 went to Alexander Hoff.
The Palmyra-Eagle FFA Alumni Scholarship of $1,000 went to Brynn Emery.
The Class of 2012 Scholarship of $250 was awarded to Chance Scheel.
The Palmyra-Eagle Band Boosters Scholarship of $500 went to Madyson Nettesheim.
Palmyra Lions Club Scholarships went to Alexandra Koss ($750) and Kyler Koutsky ($1,000.)
The Palmyra Lions Club/Terry Johnson Memorial Scholarship of $750 went to Dalton Metzdorf.
Dr. G.P. Verma Scholarships worth $500 each went to Brynn Emery, Alexander Hoff, and Madyson Nettesheim.
Memmert USA Scholarships worth $1,500 each went to Matthew Hunkins and Eric Neuman.
The $500 Michael “Squidy” G. Squire Memorial Scholarship went to Dalton Metzdorf.
Generac Power Systems Scholarships of $1,000 each went to Matthew Hunkins and Kyler Koutsky.
The Ruth Burnham Scholarship of $500 for a senior pursuing a Christian education went to Madyson Nettesheim.
The Poulson Family Scholarship of $1,000 went to Brynn Emery.
Palmyra-Eagle Athletic Boosters Scholarships of $1,000 each went to Dalton Metzdorf and Madyson Nettesheim.
L & L Special Recognition Scholarships of $1,000 each went to Chance Scheel, Dalton Metzdorf, Brynn Emery, and Alexander Hoff.
Two Anthony J. Weiler Memorial Scholarships of $1000 each went to Matthew Hunkins and Kyler Koutsky.
The Palmyra Community Foundation awarded several scholarships, including the $1,000 Amelia K. Weiler Scholarship, which went to Lila Glatczak; two $1,000 Weiler & Company Scholarships, which went to Sarah Cowsert and Eric Neuman; two Nick and Janet Lesar Scholarships of $1,000 each, which went to Brady Koopman and Alexandra Koss, two Mary Weiler-Levall Scholarships of $1,000 each, which went to Mary Ellen Tiller and Carl Rudersdorf; a $1,000 First Citizens State Bank Scholarship, which went to Madyson Nettesheim; a $1,000 Anich Family Scholarship, which went to Teona Krivykh; the $500 Joe Smith Family Scholarship, which went to Brynn Emery; two $250 Jim Frehner Memorial Scholarships, which went to Alexandra Koss and Chance Scheel; and the $500 Rolland D. Nelson Memorial.
OUTSIDE SCHOLARSHIPS
Several students also received funds from the college or university they will be attending.
Madyson Nettesheim will be attending Carroll University in the fall and has been awarded the Trustee Scholarship totaling $92,000.
Brady Koopman will be attending the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee in the fall and has been awarded the Chancellor’s Merit Scholarship totaling $2,000.
Teona Krivykh will attend the University of Wisconsin – Platteville in the fall and has been awarded the Grace M. Johnson Scholarship for $500.
In addition:
Alex Hoff received a Wisconsin State USBC scholarship of $2,000, and Eric Neuman received a Windhover Scholarship of $2,500.
