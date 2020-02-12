JEFFERSON — Two more pending retirees will leave big shoes to fill in the School District of Jefferson.
Kristin Peppey, a special education teacher at West Elementary School, and Kathy Tuinstra-Schereck, the vocal music director at Jefferson High School, announced this week their intention to retire at the end of this school year.
Their retirements came before the School District of Jefferson Board of Education Wednesday evening, and board members accepted the retirements “with regrets.”
Peppey has served the district for 33 years, while Schereck has been with Jefferson High School since 2003.
Peppey is known for her positive attitude and her stalwart advocacy for students over her three-plus decades of tenure with the Jefferson schools.
Schereck is best known for her outstanding vocal jazz program.
She not only built up Jefferson High School’s celebrated Vocal Jazz Ensemble, but also established the annual Jazz on the Rock vocal jazz clinic and festival. The festival, hosted at Jefferson High School, involves both high school and university-level programs performing and working with an expert vocal jazz clinician.
Schereck oversees the school’s Mixed Choir, Concert/Chamber Choir, Select (Treble) Ensemble and Vocal Jazz Ensemble, teaches the Advanced Placement Music Theory course, serves as auditorium manager, and serves as vocal director for the school’s musicals.
Peppey and Schereck are just the latest in a list of six certified staff members who have so far announced their retirement at the end of the school year.
Teachers have another few weeks to make that decision, so there may be more who add to that total, said Deb Hans, secretary to Jefferson schools Superintendent Mark Rollefson.
The other pending retirees who have announced so far include Dan Wilharm, Dean of Students and Middle School Athletic Director at Jefferson Middle School; Joan Fitzgerald, a high school math teacher; Diane Haas, who teaches kindergarten at East Elementary School; and Mary Emerick, who works in special education at West.
