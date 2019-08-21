A mural planned to be put up on the south side of the Fort Atkinson Water Utility building had an updated design presented to the Fort Atkinson City Council Tuesday.

The mural design had to be changed to take quirks of the building walls into account and shuffled some aspects around to make important parts more prominent.

The project — estimated to cost around $20,000 — is being funded entirely through donations and fundraising.

The donations have come from the Fort Community Foundation, Jones Dairy Farm, Hoard’s Dairy and Fort Community Credit Union.

The plan is for painting to commence this fall and be completed with help from art students at Fort Atkinson High School.

The hope is that the mural can be unveiled Oct. 12.