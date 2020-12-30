City of Fort Atkinson residents were digging out Wednesday from Tuesday night’s snowstorm that dumped between five and seven inches of white fluffy stuff on the greater Jefferson County area.
The city of Fort Atkinson enacted a snow emergency beginning Tuesday at 10 p.m. and ending Wednesday at 2 p.m. The emergency rule required the removal of all vehicles from city streets until after streets were cleared of snow from curb to curb.
Residents did a good job of keeping the streets free of vehicles and open for plowing, Doug Yandry, acting superintendent of the city’s Department of Public Works, said Wednesday afternoon.
With more than 60 miles of roadway in the city, not including parking lots and alleys, plowing out is a big job.
Snow began to fall early Tuesday evening, and while seven to nine inches were predicted for the Fort Atkinson area, Yandry said he thought the city received something closer to five to seven.
Tuesday night, he said, several trucks began plowing at 7:30, and by the time they returned to the city garage, around 9:30 p.m., visibility was very poor.
“At that point, they were only plowing the highways and main collectors because it was still snowing,” Yandry said. “By 3 o’clock (Wednesday morning), the snow was very light. By 4 (a.m.), it was done.”
At 3 a.m. on Wednesday, the full 12-member crew sprung into action, and the drivers made a full plow.
A full fleet of snow removal vehicles hit the streets including three tandem-axle trucks with plows, six wing-plow trucks, one truck with a side blade and three end loaders, two of which have plows and wings. One has a V plow. A skid loader was used to clear parking lots and alleys, Yandry noted.
The crew spent seven to eight hours plowing the streets, he said, noting the crew made good time because the department currently is understaffed by two positions.
“We have a really good crew here and we have some new hires that have been very fast at catching on,” Yandry added.
With this weather event, he said, most of the work was done by Wednesday noon. By late afternoon, four vehicles still were out doing “touch-up” work, while other crew members were readying equipment for the downtown pickup, a large-scale snow removal process that was scheduled to begin this morning around 1 a.m.
During the plowing process, Yandry said that in the downtown area and in at least 30 of the community’s cul-de-sacs, snow is moved to a central location and arranged in wind rows. The city has a large snowblower which is attached to the front of an end loader and taken downtown.
Next, public works department employees drive dump trucks into the downtown area, each of which will be filled with snow. The trucks take the snow to one of two designated dumping locations: the first is located at the city’s compost pile behind the armory and the second is near the city’s pool.
The latter location was chosen, Yandry said, because the snow, as it melts, can seep into nearby retention ponds, which also helps to isolate the salt and keep it from affecting the broader environment.
Describing the power of the snowblower, he said, “it can fill a dump truck in less than a minute. A dump truck can hold 13 to 14 yards of snow. The downtown pickup during a snowstorm varies, but it typically takes between 30 and 60 loads to remove the snow.”
During snow events, the city uses a snow and salt mix to help keep the roads open. Temperatures and road conditions are deciding factors when determining how much of the mixture to use. Watching the variables offers an opportunity to use the materials more efficiently, Yandry said.
When looking at the sheer volume of product, he said: “This year we started with 800 tons of salt, and, so far, with the two snow events we’ve had this year, we’ve not even used 100 tons yet.”
The ratio of the mix is one part salt to three parts sand. The city keeps about 25 tons of sand on hand, and the crew mixes the materials as needed.
While more sand than salt is required to make the mix, Yandry said, the sand comes from a local supplier, Hausz Brothers on County Highway M, and can be delivered regularly.
“The salt comes from Milwaukee,” he noted.
The city’s salt bin holds 800 tons. Yandry estimated that about 730 tons currently are in the bin.
The salt was delivered last spring, he said, and during a typical winter the bin should last the full year with some salt left over.
Looking ahead, Yandry said, “it’s hard to predict what a winter will bring. This winter, some say it will be a snowier winter; some say not. We look week by week.
“When a snow storm arrives, everybody comes here at 3 a.m. and gets their vehicles out and we go to work,” he added. “We work until it’s done.”
A 25-year veteran of the city’s public works department, Yandry said he likes the work because he is outside and it’s different with each season.
“I don’t mind working in cold, rain or snow,” he said.
Looking ahead, less than a half-inch of snow is predicted for New Year’s Day, likely beginning after 1 p.m. On Friday night, another half-inch is possible.
On Saturday, a 30% chance of snow is predicted before 7 a.m.
