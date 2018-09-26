A review of recent polling data for the Nov. 6 election was the topic of Tuesday’s “Ballots and Bagels” legislative breakfast sponsored by the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce.
Addressing the audience was Kyle O’Brien, senior vice president of government relations for the Wisconsin Hospital Association. He spoke at the RiverStone Premier Event Center, the former Central Coast facility, located on Fort Atkinson’s south side.
O’Brien joined the Wisconsin Hospital Association in December 2012. As senior vice president of government relation, his responsibilities include oversight of the association’s grassroots and political advocacy operation, and direct lobbying with state lawmakers. O’Brien has worked for several members of the Wisconsin Legislature on the state’s budget-writing Joint Finance Committee. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in finance and marketing from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and lives near Madison with his wife and daughter.
O’Brien cited a Public Opinion Strategies Poll that surveyed 1,000 state residents from Aug. 31-Sept. 5 about what they considered the largest issues facing Wisconsin. The top five were healthcare at 14 percent; education, 12 percent; the opioid crisis, 11 percent; government dysfunction, 9 percent; and social security/Medicare, 8 percent.
The other issues listed, all scoring 7 percent or less, were the economy, taxes, jobs, government spending, environment, school safety, national debt and infrastructure/highways.
“There are a couple of health-care-related items, there,” O’Brien said. “Health care is at the top, but Medicare is in the mix, as well. Health care and education are rising priorities for the electorate right now. Taxes and employment are on there, too, but the economy is doing well and people are feeling good about employment since unemployment is low.”
O’Brien added that it is important for voters to be educated about candidates and how they stand on issues of concern.
He then moved on to recent Marquette University Law School polling, comparing it to polls in past elections and pointing out differences and similarities to 2018 polling ahead of the November election.
Starting with the U.S. Senate race between incumbent Democrat Tammy Baldwin and Republican challenger Leah Vukmir, he said that the poll in August showed the two in a “dead heat.” However, the latest polling done last week indicates a Baldwin lead over Vukmir 53 percent to 42 percent.
He noted that many Democrats said that the August poll was “overly weighted” by Republicans, but, Republicans have said the same thing, but in reverse, regarding the September poll.
“It is in the eye of the beholder who believes who was more highly represented in each different poll,” O’Brien said.
He noted that those candidates are supported by voters who identify with each party. Baldwin has 97 percent support among Democrats, while Vukmir has 86 percent support among Republicans.
The more important figure, O’Brien pointed out, was that of independents who are the swing voters. Among them, according to the Marquette poll, 54 percent support Baldwin and 38 percent support Vukmir.
After speaking briefly on the national makeup of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, O’Brien switched to state-level races in Wisconsin. He began with the governor’s race between incumbent Republican Scott Walker and Democrat challenger Tony Evers.
He compared the current gubernatorial polling to the 2014 election between Walker and Mary Burke. For three out of four Marquette polls done in August, September and October of 2014, Walker led in all of them, and the fourth one was a tie.
O’Brien said that in the three elections won by Walker, his biggest margin of victory took place in the 2012 recall election, at 6.8 percent. His margins in 2010 and 2014 were 5.77 percent and 5.67 percent, respectively.
O’Brien reported that in a poll conducted by Marquette from Aug, 15-19 of this year, Walker and Evers were tied at 46 percent. However, the latest poll conducted Sept. 25-28 shows Evers leading Walker 49 percent to 44 percent.
Like the Senate race from earlier, both Walker and Evers have solid party support (94 percent and 93 percent, respectively), but non-party-affiliated voters could swing the election. According the poll, Evers has 52-percent support among these voters, while Walker has 32 percent, with about 13 percent remaining uncertain.
O’Biren briefly noted that polling for the state attorney general race, between Republican incumbent Brad Schimel and Democrat Josh Kaul, closely aligns to the 2014 faceoff, which Schimel won by 5 percent over Democrat Susan Happ, district attorney of Jefferson County.
O’Brien noted that, currently, Republicans control the state Senate over Democrats 18-15, and that if Democrats want to flip that, they need to gain two seats while holding onto existing seats. In the state Assembly, the Republicans have a 64-35 majority over Democrats, and Democrats would need to flip 15 seats while also while holding on to those existing Assembly seats.
O’Brien said it would be difficult, but not impossible, for Democrats to switch both houses at the Capitol, and recent elections might give Democrats some hope of accomplishing that.
He based his analysis on two events: The Republicans lost two seats in recent special elections, and the election of GOPer Rebecca Dallet to the state Supreme Court. In her election, Dallet carried some reliable regional Republican strongholds in the state. Combined, O’Brien said, these possibly could “indicate widespread vulnerability for legislative Republicans”; however, the regions that Dallet won still are considered to be mostly supportive of Republicans.
O’Brien then covered some details on about eight individual State Senate District races, where it was noted that there was “variation,” between parties between federal and state elections, like for example, a district that voted for President Trump in the 2016 election, but have growing support for Democrats at the state level, although they are still considered mostly supportive of Republicans based on previous election results.
O’Brien said that there will be at least two more Marquette polls in October prior to the November election.
He also noted that due to the high number of polling companies, it is difficult to predict how elections ultimately will turn out.
However, he said, the Marquette University Law School polls are “the gold standard for Wisconsin” politics based, in part, on their transparency of polling information.
