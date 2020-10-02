PALMYRA — There is a pride in wearing purple again.
Kari Timm sees that each day when she walks the halls, talking with staff and students who have been through a lot in the last year.
Not that the feeling ever went away, but there is a sense of accomplishment with a long journey ahead for the Palmyra-Eagle Area School District.
“We are a tremendously resilient group over the last year,” Timm said.
“I say there should be a book about it.”
Having been principal for seven years and working in the district for 20, Timm knows what this middle and high school has meant to not only the district, but for a small town where the school is the second-largest employer.
“Getting back in the building was a sense of release and normalcy,” she said, sharing her feelings months after COVID-19 shut down schools statewide last March. “And it’s nice to see people in the building again. It’s as normal as normal can be.”
September has offered an opportunity to show why the decision to keep schools in Palmyra and Eagle open was warranted after facing dissolution in January. With many new faces throughout the district in an effort to regain budget control, there have been many changes here.
The seven-member board of education changed over all the seats. Staffing changes were made, including a new superintendent in Todd Gray, who is interim until a permanent replacement is found. He led the Waukesha School District for 12 years.
The board had to make some fast decisions last spring so the school year could happen this fall. First was the closing of Palmyra Elementary School. All those pupils now go to Eagle Elementary School.
Then, the sixth grade was added to the middle and high school building.
While all this was taking place, the COVID-19 pandemic threw a giant wrench into the works.
“We were only able to enjoy (the decision to keep the district open) for a couple months. It was a tumultuous year all around,” Timm said.
As the coronavirus forced schools to go virtual last spring, the staff couldn’t meet with younger students to orient them to the the new school they would be attending.
“We really, as a staff, focused on preparing the kids as emotionally and academically as we could,” Timm said. “We are a small school and relationships are so important, making sure our kids know they would be OK.”
Senior year
For years, students had thought about what their senior year would look like. They had seen how cool high school could be way back when the homecoming court would visit elementary students and talk about it to them.
Last January, after months of attending meetings and making a video on why they love Palmyra-Eagle and how the district should be saved, these students received some good news.
The school would stay open. Senior year would be saved.
“I always looked up to the high-schoolers and always wanted to get there,” said senior Kazi Beth. “And we get to do that. It will be cool to live out all the things we wanted to do.”
When COVID-19 hit, that feeling of what the senior year would look like was in flux. Spring prom was canceled. Classes went virtual. And spring sports were lost.
But for this group of seniors, getting to have that last year is something for which they all have worked so hard.
While they might have to wear facemasks, even when they play volleyball, they are hoping their senior year is the experience they have waited for.
“I guess we are trying to make the best of it,” Beth said. “Hopefully, we get our senior homecoming and senior prom.”
Ally Fredrick said the year leading up to this was something all the seniors talked about.
“The unknown was really hard to grasp onto,” Fredrick said.
Every day something would change. And while they attended the dissolution meetings, there was a feeling, she said, that the school district would not survive.
“We wanted hope and everything. We were kind of anxious. We didn’t understand how everything would fall into place and how it would work,” Fredrick said.
Both Fredrick and Beth said that having a small-school atmosphere is great, and you get to know everybody.
“You know everyone in the hallway,” Fredrick said. “It’s kind of like a family.”
Both students talked about how the teachers care more about them in ways more than just academics. They ask how they are doing. How their home life is.
While district representatives and speakers at the dissolution meetings said they wanted what was best for the students, Fredrick said it didn’t always feel that way.
What these students wanted was their school to stay open.
“Knowing we would be coming back to school this fall, it meant a lot,” Fredrick said.
And she pointed out how hard the staff was working to do that, including Timm, who she would notice staying late to help fix things.
But now this class gets to do something it always has wanted — finish out senior year together. And Fredrick and Beth are looking forward to what their last year might bring, knowing that COVID-19 could change things.
“Live life to the fullest. I guess,” Fredrick said. “I could come to school today and they could tell us tomorrow it’s all virtual. I might never see these people again.”
For Beth, she hopes events like prom can take place, having missed last year’s. But she is satisfied with this one thing:
“I think just spending one last year with all my friends,” she said.
The domino effect
When she moved her family from Illinois to Eagle 24 years ago, Doris Parsons was seeking a small school for her two children, one who was starting first grade.
What she found was a small school with students split between two communities located in two counties — Waukesha and Jefferson.
“Back then, there was a division between Palmyra and Eagle,” she recalled.
The schools were overcrowded then, she said. And by the year 2000, Parsons decided to join the board of education.
One of the first things the school board started was a penpal program between the two elementary schools located in Palmyra and Eagle. That way, when the students were joined in the same grades for middle school, they would have friends they got to see more.
“We were trying to bring the communities together,” Parsons said. “It started working and helping.”
To tackle the issue of overcrowding then, Parsons said they got help from both communities.
The school had two successful referendums, one to remodel Eagle Elementary with an addition for the school year starting in 2003, and another for a new high school that opened in 2004 with the attached middle school opening a year later.
During the past decade, the district started seeing lower enrollment numbers, something that hit most districts in the state. But it also had a large number of students leave the district through open enrollment the past few years — leaving about 600 students left.
By the summer of 2019, the school board voted to dissolve the district, having financial troubles as the school’s debt ballooned to $12.8 million.
Since 2009, the Palmyra-Eagle Area School District has had one of the highest open-enrollment numbers in the state, with almost 40 percent of students leaving during that time, according to state figures.
Then last November, the School District Boundary Appeals Board started holding sessions at the high school with hundreds of residents showing up to listen to meetings on a decision whether to dissolve the district.
Representatives of five school districts showed up to tell their financial situations to the state board, and how an influx of students would hurt many of them. In fact, only two neighboring districts were willing to take students if Palymra-Eagle dissolved.
“Some of the most powerful moments for me was when the other districts talked,” Timm said. “You need your neighbors more than ever in a school district.”
Timm wondered how the board would dissolve the district and not have a domino effect on surrounding districts.
As the vote neared, Timm said, she was never 100-percent sure what the vote would be, but there was a feeling things were going in the district’s favor during the last few meetings.
“By the January meeting, I think it was becoming pretty clear to the adults and staff, (dissolving) was probably not going to happen. But I don’t know if I was ever 100-percent sure,” she said.
On Jan. 9, with a 6-1 vote, the board voted to not dissolve the district.
“You’re in that big gym and everybody is looking and listening,” Timm said. “Did I hear what I think I heard?”
Parsons, who originally served two terms on the board, did not get involved in the district until last year, wondering why dissolution was the only option. Now she serves as school board president.
“Sitting through those hearings, they are heart-wrenching,” she said. “Listening to our students was probably the most energizing. How much the school and their education meant to them. Every single meeting, I felt there is no way on Earth we can let this district dissolve.”
The hard work
Driving through Palmyra’s downtown, there are gas stations, restaurants and businesses.
Had the schools closed this fall, what effect that would have had on the villages of Palmyra and Eagle and their rural townships is anyone’s guess.
“That is a tremendous fear of mine, especially for both communities,” Timm said. “Your Friday-night football games are the heart of the communities.
Timm said she has a deep-rooted love of small towns, and she herself went to school with a graduating class of 55 students.
“People not buying gas (as much), going to restaurants. I worried tremendously about that,” she said. “That would have been a very difficult transition,” she said.
While there was a victory in keeping the schools open for these supporters, they all know their work has just begun.
“It didn’t change the money aspect of things,” Timm said.
Once the changes began, another large blow to hit was COVID-19: How to come back in the fall, and what that will look like?
“You put a pandemic in the middle and that changes everyone’s financial situation,” she said.
Work also has begun to retain students and show that the Palmyra-Eagle district will be around for the long haul.
“We made some hard decisions,” Timm said. “We still have a declining-enrollment issue and an open-enrollment issue, but restructuring will help that.”
One of those changes is the superintendent, who has been at the school for a little more than a week. Gray also has a job supporting a school law team for a law firm, but signed a year contract to help guide the district to success. A search for a permanent candidate is ongoing.
“Living in Waukesha County, we stayed up quite a bit on what was all happening (in Palmyra),” he said.
For the near future, working on budgets, an audit and reviewing academic reports are first up.
“I think in general, there is pretty good support for the district,” he said. “Most people are pretty happy with the district is going.”
Gray said he knows that every school district is fighting an enrollment battle, with declines happening throughout the state.
“The open-enrollment situation, we want to reverse that trend. I can see why people were concerned last spring about having a district or not,” he said.
The recent state report cards for students also have shown that there are lot of good things going on here, Gray said.
“And that’s part of the challenge. Keeping all that going in the same direction,” he pointed out. “The staff seems enthusiastic. People seem enthusiastic and are ready to go and make this district the best it can be.”
Parsons said one of the challenges facing the district is repairing the bond between the communities.
“When I got back on this board, it seemed that had slipped a little bit, going back to Waukesha County vs. Jefferson County,” she said. “We are trying to work to bring the communities together again. That’s what we need to be.”
Parsons said there are a lot of people like her who want that smaller school feeling for their children, and all that is offered with that — like being able to be on a sports team, run for student council and starting a club.
Parsons said she realizes that some people want a larger school district that can offer more amenities and might have a lower tax rate. But the district is hoping that with the changes, people know that this school district will be around for a long time.
One of the changes was of leadership across the board, she said, which was a recommendation from the state board.
A challenge the school also faces is staffing. But there is a dedicated bunch who work at the school, Parsons said. Several employees have worked there for 30 years.
“Staffing is always a challenge,” she said. “We are a small school. Our pay scale is not to the level of a lot of our larger neighbors.”
But, Parsons said, there is a family feeling to working in this district.
“People that come to these schools support them with every breath they have. We are proud of who we are and what we do and the students we produce,” she said.
Timm agreed that the staff is dedicated to being part of the success story.
She said part of the change now taking place is having all the elementary students in one building, creating a bond from an early age.
“We are hoping to gain enrollment back for the next few years to come,” Parsons said.
While the district has not had a successful referendum since the school was built, having another one anytime soon is not in the plans.
“That’s not on the table right now,” Parsons said. “We don’t want to say, ‘give us this amount of money to continue operation.’ I don’t think that’s a positive thing. We are operating under budget.”
While the next few years will tell how successful the Palmyra-Eagle Area School District is, there is plenty of fight left in these Panthers. Something Timm sees each day in the halls.
“There is very much pride in wearing purple,” she said.
