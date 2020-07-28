JEFFERSON — As the School District of Jefferson advances toward setting the budget for 2020-21, officials find themselves with less data than ever on which to build.
As of right now, the district is planning for a school tax rate of $11.03 per $1,000 in property value, with a total budget of $12,119,264.
That is up from a tax (mill) rate of $10.47 per $1,000 and a budget of $11,287,360 for the 2019-20 school year.
The annual budget hearing is set to take place at the end of August. However, the mill rate for 2020-21 will not be finalized until October, when the final numbers come in from the state.
In preparation for a tough year with lowered revenues and added needs due to the coronavirus pandemic, the school board acted earlier this summer to move unused funds from the 2019-20 school year to the district’s fund balance so that these monies would be available to address needs as they arose.
Speaking about the pending budget, Laura Peachey, director of business services for the Jefferson schools, said, “There are still some things we don’t know.”
The big outlier, Peachey said, is the “third Friday count,” the official enrollment count for the district that occurs on the third Friday of September. A good portion of school funding hinges on how many students enroll in a particular school year.
With the pandemic still raging and no vaccine available, many families are looking at alternatives to regular face-to-face classrooms, so it is more difficult this year than ever to predict how many students will be attending the Jefferson schools.
Some will be doing synchronous learning, in step with their classmates at the Jefferson public schools. Other families have opted for homeschooling, headed for an established virtual school, or chosen some other alternative.
And that balance could change again before the school year begins.
Also unknown are final open enrollment numbers — that is, the students who live in one district and choose to attend school in another.
While the School District of Jefferson has shifted into the positive in recent years in terms of open enrollment, how the pandemic will affect these numbers for area districts is anybody’s guess.
Preliminary state aid numbers have come out, but that could change too, Peachey said, with state and local revenues squeezed.
Also pending are equalization aid numbers, and final property values.
Budgets usually are set from the starting point of how much each district spent in the previous year, but “nobody’s budget was normal last year,” Peachey said.
The School District of Jefferson has learned it will receive $198,053 in federal CARES Act funds to cover pandemic-related reopening expenses and heightened sanitation needs.
“I’d like to say that’s plenty, but it’s not,” Peachey said. “We expect to quickly use that up on supplies and materials.”
During discussion at Monday night’s school board meeting, board members asked for more information on a few line items in the preliminary budget.
One board member questioned the drop in summer school funding in the 2020-21 school year.
That $120,000 drop reflects the lower expenses the district had this month (July), Peachey explained, as any summer school programming in July or August counts toward the coming school year, while the June portion counts toward the previous school year.
Responding to the preliminary budget report, Jefferson school board President Donna Bente said that she always finds it frustrating that districts have to set their budgets at this point in the year, while so many factors remain unknown.
This year, the uncertainty factor is greater than ever, Peachey said.
“This will continue to be a challenge as the year progresses,” Bente said, stating that she was sure Peachey would keep the board informed as she receives new information.
