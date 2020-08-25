JEFFERSON — More variables than usual remain in play, but the School District of Jefferson Board of Education moved forward to approve a preliminary budget Monday evening.
The action took place following the required annual budget hearing, with no challenges or questions from the floor.
The board set the total school levy for 2020-21 at $12,119,264, up 7.43 percent from last year's amount.
The projected school tax rate is $11.03 per $1,000 equalized property value. A change in property values in the district could move that rate one way or another, noted Laura Peachey, district director of business services.
Peachey said that student membership — enrollment worked into a formula that calculates 4-year-old kindergarten students as 0.6 full-time equivalents and also includes a fractional portion to represent summer school enrollment — has been declining steadily for several years based on demographic trends in the area.
So even though the school district has brought in more open-enrollment students than it has lost in recent years, the overall population of children in the area has been dropping.
Enrollment affects several other factors in the budget, such as state aid and per-pupil allotments.
Peachey gave the projected membership for the 2020-21 school year at 1,696, although these numbers won't be finalized until the official state count on the third Friday of September.
The 2020-21 budget includes operational referendum funds approved by district voters in November 2018. The referendum approved $775,000 to be added to the budget last year, which remains as part of this year's base, plus a new $775,000 for this year.
The majority of the district's revenue, or 46.35 percent, comes from state equalization aid, with another large chunk, or 37.26 percent, coming from the local tax levy.
State equalization aid has been dropping for the last five years and might drop again before the budget is finalized in October, with a pending "budget relief bill" before the state Legislature. Peachey said.
Right now, the district is working with projected equalized aid numbers.
Fortunately, property values in recent years have risen somewhat, providing a larger base.
Equalized property numbers have yet to be certified by the state for this year, however.
The district is planning for a 2-percent increase and that is what is worked into the preliminary budget, but the numbers could move either way.
The district has some long-term debt still on the books, including paying off the 2012 Jefferson High School renovation and expansion and the more recent Energy Exemption projects, on both of which obligations the district still has several more years to pay.
Peachey said that this year, the district is looking at a general fund revenue increase of 3.48 percent, a projected state equalization aid decrease of 0.22 percent, and a property tax levy increase (partly facilitated by the successful referendum) of 7.43 percent.
In terms of general expenditures, the general fund budget for the Jefferson schools is $25,081,278, with a special education fund of $3,715,097.
The community service levy (Fund 80) is projected at $68,576.
As education is a people-centered endeavor, most of the district's expenditures go toward staffing, which accounts for $18,827,198 of the 2020-21 budget.
Other areas of spending include $2,378,321 for special education services; $901,675 for buildings and grounds, including utilities; $515,758 for building allocations; $715,863 for regular student transportation; $189,750 for summer school; $2,055,775 for open enrollment out of the district - although the district receives more on the opposite end for open enrollment into the district; $370,001 for instructional computing; $309,333 for the K4 program; $206,010 for curriculum implementation; and $643,018 for district projects.
Expanding on open enrollment, Peachey noted that several years ago, the Jefferson schools had seen a long trend of losing more students to open enrollment than they gained. Then that trend shifted and now Jefferson schools are attracting more students than they lose through this program.
This year, at the close of the regular open enrollment window, Jefferson stands to gain 214 students, while 192 students transferred out. That's a net gain of 22, down from a net gain of 37 last year, and a net budget gain of $100,298.
However, open enrollment has been extended throughout the year, and there is significant activity in Jefferson's favor. The total for the year will be calculated during the third Friday of September official state enrollment count.
As always, Peachey said, the budget will not be able to be finalized until late October, after the district has received the official pupil count from September, the actual district equalized value in early October, and the actual state equalization amount in mid-October.
