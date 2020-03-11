JEFFERSON — March 1 marked the deadline for staff to inform the School District of Jefferson of their intention to retire at the end of this school year. Meanwhile, many other resignations also have come through by this time, so this is when the district starts to consider staffing needs for the next school year.
Addressing the School District of Jefferson Board of Education on Monday, Superintendent Mark Rollefson said that he will be coming to the school board within the month with preliminary staffing recommendations.
He noted that Jefferson is in the same position as 58 percent of Wisconsin school districts that are experiencing declining enrollment, not due to families choosing to go elsewhere, but due to fewer babies being born overall.
Wisconsin’s student population actually peaked in 1971 when the Baby Boomers were in high school, according to information from the University of Wisconsin Applied Population Lab. Since then, families have chosen to have fewer children. The student population peaked again in 1997 when the children of Baby Boomers, termed “Millennials,” were school-age.
However, by the end of the 1990s, statewide enrollment fell again as older Millennials graduated from high school and a smaller generation of students began entering kindergarten.
In a story published via WisCONTEXT, Sarah Kemp of the UW Applied Population Lab noted that the state’s student population declined again in the early 2000s, held steady from the 2006-07 through the 2012-13 school years, and declined again every year since.
There are local variations as people move into or out of various areas of the state, Kemp noted, but overall, Wisconsin’s school districts have been experiencing declining enrollment, with smaller, rural districts particularly hit hard.
That is the category into which Jefferson falls.
Offsetting this general demographic trend to a degree, Jefferson has made news recently by turning its formerly negative open-enrollment situation around.
Open enrollment, which has been available to Wisconsin school districts since the late 1990s, allows students who live in one public school district to open-enroll into another public school district.
The families must provide their own transportation to the students’ chosen schools.
And where the open-enrollees go, so goes the money, as the districts students are leaving must yield funds allocated per pupil to the districts picking up the open-enrollees.
Jefferson has gone from experiencing a significant open-enrollment loss some years ago to a net gain of 16 students this year.
Since dollars for open-enrollment students travel with these students to their selected district, this has had a significant positive budgetary impact.
School district planners and the district’s financial advisor, Baird, see the positive open-enrollment trend continuing to grow in the next few years, but that positive change probably will not be enough to offset the downward population trend in the area completely.
Thus, as school district planners set preliminary staffing levels in the next month, the district likely is to see the elimination or condensing of a few positions.
Many years, this has been done through attrition — with the district choosing not to replace the positions of some staff members who retire, and their duties being reapportioned to other staff members.
Student needs still will be paramount in these decisions, district officials said.
In other business, the school board approved the resignation of Alison Forystek. A part-time music teacher at Sullivan Elementary School, she has been at the school for four years.
The school board also renewed an agreement with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources that allows the DNR to use a portion of school district land.
The extended pact runs for another five years.
The site access agreement has been in place since 1994 and allows the DNR to monitor for ozone.
In other business, the board approved its Federal Funds Procedural Manual in its second reading.
Donna Bente, board president, said that there was not a lot of opportunity to amend this manual since most of what it contains is mandated by state law.
