The School District of Fort Atkinson has partnered with the Dwight Foster Public Library to display art from the 4-year-old kindergarten (4K) program in the Fort Atkinson library’s children’s area.
One of the seven different 4K locations will be highlighted each month, and a districtwide 4K art display will be featured in late-January through February.
A reception for all 4K family members and the general public will be held Tuesday, Jan. 28, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
The partnership between the school district and library was brainchild of Rachel Broadhead, 4K learning aide. Last school year, she coordinated a display at the library of artwork from Ruth Shuda’s 4K class at Purdy Elementary School, and also was thinking about holding a bigger 4K art reception there.
“The public library is always looking for ways to collaborate with the school district and this seems like a great opportunity,” said Minetta Lippert, Dwight Foster Public Library youth services librarian. “The art displays are beautiful and cheerful and really elevate our bulletin board space. We also hope that the art displays will encourage 4K students and their families to visit the public library and feel welcome here.”
“Showcasing art from our 116 4-year-old kindergarten students in the community seemed like such a fun idea and what better place than our public Library?”
Broadhead agreed: “4K art projects reflect connections to stories we are reading, concepts we are teaching and themes we carry throughout the year. Many of these kids attend weekly library storytimes, so it is a familiar place.
“We can’t wait to see the excitement from our students when we celebrate them with the art reception in January,” she added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.