Good Morning,

It's Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 and this is what you need to know to start your day in Jefferson County.

1. A proposed dog park near Fort Atkinson was buried by the Jefferson County Parks Committee.

The dog park, this year's proposed Project LEAD project, was planned for Dorothy Carnes Park, but after opposition from the Friend of Rose Lake, the idea was squashed.

Project LEAD, a group sponsored by the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce, is now regrouping as it looks for next steps.

For more, read here:

2. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputies prevented a potential suicide on the County Highway F bridge over I-94 Tuesday.

efferson County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jeff Parker said that after negotiations with the person, the incident was able to be brought to a peaceful close and the individual was taken into custody. The person was then transported to a local hospital.

The Highway F bridge at Concord and the I-94 lanes in both directions were closed from approximately 7:17 until 7:51 a.m. Parker said the call of the suicidal person came in to the sheriff’s department’s dispatch center at 6:46 a.m. Tuesday.

For more on the incident, read here:

3. Two women are running for a vacant seat on the Lake Mills School Board.

Amy Litscher and Melissa Roglitz-Walker are running for the seat to be vacated by current board president, Dr. Richard Mason.

Litscher and Roglitz-Walker will be on the ballot for next week's primary election with Jim Williams, who has withdrawn his candidacy.

For more on the election, read here:

In Sports,

An 11-year-old Black River Falls boy lived a dream on Super Bowl Sunday when he was one of 32 children selected to run onto the field before the big game as part of an NFL commercial.

The commercial, a tribute to the “Next 100” honoring the NFL’s 100th season, featured several of the league’s biggest stars of all time, including Brett Favre, Joe Montana, Peyton Manning and Drew Brees. The recorded portion blended seamlessly into the live moment in which Braylon, sporting a Green Bay Packers jersey, and kids representing each NFL team sprinted out of the tunnel and onto the field at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

“I’ve never heard a crowd that loud. It blew my mind,” Braylon said. “I liked pumping up the crowd.”

For more on Braylon and why the Packers chose him to represent the team, read here:

State, Nation & World

1.

Politics Evers seeks federal disaster declaration for 3 counties

2.

3.

Sports Charity founded by disgraced cyclist announces relaunch plan

Photo of the Day: The Community Space