Get ready to walk — and water — your dogs, Fort Atkinson, and learn a little more about man’s best friend along the way!
Two representatives of the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce Project LEAD Class 32 unveiled plans for a “dog-friendly Fort Atkinson” project to the Fort Atkinson City Council Tuesday night.
After hearing their proposal, council members gave its unanimous approval. The chamber also has given Project LEAD members the green light to proceed.
Two Project LEAD class members — Trista Taylor, of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, and Heather Hartwig — informed the council that their leadership class is looking to add dog waste stations with dog behavior signs, and three water stations in the city. One water station will be new, they said, while the other two are existing units being replaced.
During a PowerPoint presentation to the council on Tuesday, they shared the project’s vision to provide three water stations to promote wellness for dog owners and their pets; address the need for water at the Luther fields; provide eight additional dog waste stations; provide 11 educational signs on dog ownership and behavior; and celebrate dog ownership with a “Yappy Hour” event to showcase the class project.
In presenting an overviewt, Taylor said the group has decided to add eight additional dog-waste stations — two at Ralph Park, one at Trailway Park, one at Jones Park, one at the J.F. Luther Field, one at Arrowhead Park and two at Rock River Park.
Existing waste stations, she said, are located at the Festival Foods/Ace Hardware intersection; three at Rock River Park, with one unit to be replaced; and one unit at Farmco Lane.
Taylor indicated that 11 dog-friendly educational signs will be installed in the Fort Atkinson parks reflecting the following topics: Dog body language, the importance of microchips in finding lost pets, the importance of spaying and neutering pets, the dangers of chip bags and suffocation, how to properly approach a dog, who to call if one loses a pet, dangerous food for dogs, the “do’s and don’ts” of dog training, the Yellow Dog Project, “Does my dog love other dogs?” and hot asphalt.
Also, she said, the project will replace two existing water units and add one brand-new water fountain unit at the J.F. Luther Elementary School softball fields. The new water fountains, she noted, will be Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant, as well as people- and pet-friendly.
“Water fountains and dog amenities add safety, health, wellness and environmental benefits to Fort Atkinson residents and their dogs,” Taylor said. “For safety, the project will provide water fountains to keep residents and their dogs hydrated when walking or being active; for health and wellness, they will provide information about dog behavior that can help dogs and people; and for the environment, the project will improve one’s health by keeping dog waste confined to one area.
“Dog amenities have a multi-generational appeal,” she emphasized. “Millennials and many others treat dogs as their ‘kids’ and part of the family.”
The dog project’s target audience is residents of Fort Atkinson and the surrounding community, Taylor said, noting there were 1,335 dogs licensed in the City of Fort Atkinson and 584 dogs licensed in the Town of Koshkonong in the fall of 2019.
She said Project LEAD members believe the project will benefit more than just pet owners in Fort Atkinson.
“The J.F. Luther water station will serve a large recreation population from May through July,” Taylor explained. “The softball fields are used at least four nights per week by Parks and Rec. for practices and games, and there are at least 65 girls’ youth softball games.
“Additionally, the Fort Atkinson Youth Soccer Association also uses the fields to host approximately 120 matches annually on the fields,” she said, “and the Blackhawk Running Club uses the fields for practice August through October.”
The presenter noted the project was granted permission by the School District of Fort Atkinson, and that the City of Fort Atkinson will maintain and fund the dog waste and water stations. Also, she said, the city and local businesses will partner with Project LEAD for the installations.
The Project LEAD presentation committee, she noted, showed plans to the chamber’s executive board Tuesday morning and the group plans to have the chamber’s full support.
Taylor said the Project LEAD class also has received support and assistance during the planning of its projects from the following School District of Fort Atkinson employees: Josh Carter, grounds and maintenance; Jason Demerath, director of business services; and David Geiger, Luther principal.
“We also will be applying for a grant with the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation,” Taylor said. “We have community support from both the Kennel Club of Fort Atkinson and Humane Society of Jefferson County.”
The Parks and Recreation Department has recommended and supported these projects. Moreover, its crews will help with installation of the waste station units and signage, as well as upkeep of the waste and water stations.
The total cost of the project is estimated at between $21,418 and $25,000.
A breakdown of the total is as follows: water stations, $19,000 ($4,700 per fountain plus $2,500 to $4,000 for the J.F. Luther sewer line and concrete); plumbing, estimate to come; waste stations, tubing, cases and eight new posts, $2,000; 11 educational signs, $418 ($33 per sign plus $5 for supplies); and community event, estimate to come.
With the chamber’s and city council approval, sponsorship fundraising will begin this month, followed by marketing in April, along with water fountains, waste stations and signage installations and presenting to the city council in May.
The project is targeted for completion in early June with a ribbon-cutting and Yappy Hour event set.
