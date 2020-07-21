MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) is seeking public input on improvements to nearly 10 miles of State Highway 106, east of Fort Atkinson in Jefferson County.
A virtual public presentation detailing the project is available for viewing at www.wisconsindot.gov. Persons simply need to search “Southwest Region Highway Projects and Studies,” select the link, scroll down to Design Projects-Jefferson County–WIS 106 (Edgewater Road to County Highwaty CI).
The public, especially adjacent property owners, are encouraged to view the virtual meeting website and provide input. Comments are requested by Aug. 21, 2020.
Currently scheduled for construction in 2026 but advanceable to 2022, the project includes resurfacing nearly 10 miles of Highway 106 in the towns of Koshkonong, Hebron and Sullivan. The project also will widen the paved portion of the existing shoulder from three feet to five feet, add centerline and shoulder rumble strips, and pavement markings.
Highway 106 is anticipated to remain open to through traffic during construction with flagging operations. Access will be maintained to local residences and businesses during construction.
For more information, contact DOT project manager Matthew Lamb at (608) 246-5638 or matthew.lamb@dot.wi.gov. Written comments can be mailed to Lamb at the WisDOT Southwest Region Office, 2101 Wright St., Madison, WI 53704.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.