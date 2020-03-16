Patrons rushed to check out arms full of books as the minutes ticked down to the Dwight Foster Public Library’s noon closure Monday.
The Fort Atkinson site was the second public library in Jefferson County to shutter its doors to help curb the potential spread of the coronavirus.
The Watertown Public Library was the first, on Sunday afternoon.
The Fort Atkinson library staff currently anticipates that the closure will continue through April 6. All library events and programs are cancelled through that date.
The Jefferson Public Library will close at 6 p.m. Monday, March 16, for an indefinite period.
“This service change is at best unwelcome and inconvenient, but necessary,” staff announced. “The library is unable to guarantee that the building and materials are completely sanitized, to maintain recommended social distance, and to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“We would rather, as a number of libraries and businesses are choosing, close for the greater good than become an epicenter for transmission and spread,” they continued. “We take this measure with a mindset of prudence according to recommendations, not public panic or known exposure.”
Officials noted that a prevention mindset helps flatten the curve of exposure risk, assisting the community with the goal of wellness.
“We understand that public opinion may be varied; however, as a matter of concern and deep understanding of the variety of users of the Library and the limitations of the facility and staff, this difficult decision to close was reached using reputable information and resources.”
In Whitewater, the Irvin L. Young Memorial Library is closing at 8:30 p.m. Monday. Persons who have items on hold that are waiting should pick them up.
Due dates are being extended through May 1. No fines will be charged during the closure.
Staff will be on hand to answer questions by phone Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for the duration of the closure.
In Lake Mills, the L.D. Fargo Public Library is closed until further notice, as well.
Johnson Creek Public Library will be closing to the public Tuesday, March 17, until April 3, when the Library Board will re-assess the situation.
The board will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, to the discuss a continued plan of action.
Staff will be available via email or phone to answer questions and help customers with all the digital resources available through the library.
“The health and safety of our patrons and employees is a priority to the Village of Johnson Creek and JCPL,” said library director Abby Armour. “We have been staying on top of the evolving COVID-19 pandemic and have determined that, based on the local actions of schools and other libraries as well as advice from the Centers for Disease Control, Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Jefferson County Health Department, the best way we can protect our community is to close the library. By encouraging social distancing and helping to ‘flatten the curve,’ we believe our actions will help our community stay safer and healthier in the long run.”
Visit www.johnsoncreeklibrary.org for any updates and to learn more about how patrons still can access library resources — including ebooks, emagazines, eaudiobooks, databases, and even digital storytimes — while remaining at home.
The Cambridge Community Library will be closed beginning Wednesday, March 18, until further notice.
“The health and safety of our patrons and staff is our top priority. We are wiping down surfaces in public areas, removing toys from Children’s Area, and following CDC guidelines,” officials said.
Programs and meeting room reservations for Monday and Tuesday, March 16-17, are canceled
“Please keep in mind that as a public space, the Library cannot guarantee a germ-free environment or germ-free physical materials,” officials said. “You need to consider if using library materials, or visiting the library or other public spaces, is best for you and your family. As a reminder, the Library has many digital services available to you for free on our website.”
The Watertown Public Library closed Sunday and will remain closed through April 5.
As of Monday, the Powers Memorial Library in Palmyra has canceled all programs and is not receiving any materials from other libraries.
The library director is to meet with the Library Board Monday night to decide on whether the facility will be closed to public traffic.
Holds have been suspended.
For more information, call (262) 495-4605.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.