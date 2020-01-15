Their time at Fort Atkinson High School this year seems pretty typical: They go to swim meets and tennis matches, choir concerts and dances.
Yet, instead of growing up in Wisconsin, these three students grew up on the other side of the world.
Eva Gessner, Federica Peschiera and Isha Paudel are this year’s foreign-exchange students at the high school, part of a decades-long program depicted by the portraits of predecessors lining the walls of the school library.
Gessner, 16, is from Germany, and Peschiera, 17, is from Italy, both through the AFS program. They are residing with the Jim and Pat Rostollan and Carrie and Zachary Shockman families, respectively.
Paudel, 18, is a Rotary exchange student from Nepal hosted by the Fort Atkinson Rotary Club. Having spent the first quarter with Sally and Andrew Koehler, she now is residing with Edwin and Joanna Bos.
All three young women have stories from their five months in Fort Atkinson thus far that could come from any high school student, anywhere in America.
Paudel became emotional recalling competing at a swim meet while everyone — even her competitors — applauded.
“I learned how to swim here and in my last swim meet, literally everyone, even from the opponent team, everyone was cheering me on,” Paudel said. “And that was a really, really emotional moment. I’ll never forget that. Like, I cried.”
Gessner didn’t want to “incriminate” herself when she said one of her favorite memories was one of the most time-honored American high school traditions — sneaking into an R-rated movie.
“The most fun thing I’ve done is go to homecoming with a bunch of my friends and then after that, we went to Sun Prairie and ... I’m not gonna say we sneaked into ‘The Exorcist’ because we’re not all 18 yet,” Gessner said. “I’m not going to incriminate myself, but we might’ve done that.”
Peschiera participated in another high school tradition common to students everywhere, visiting siblings at college. Peschiera visited her host sister in Minneapolis and took in a college football game.
While there were a lot of new experiences and customs to get used to upon arriving in Fort Atkinson last August, they already had had some previous experience with what an American high school is like — from pop culture.
From “High School Musical” to “13 Reasons Why” to “The Breakfast Club,” the experience of American teenagers had seeped into their consciousnesses.
“The locker room when you enter, it really reminds me of ‘13 Reasons Why,’” Paudel said about the popular Netflix series. “If I were to have never watched Hollywood movies and never read any books, I’d be super-shocked by the culture. But since I have read a lot of books from here and watched movies, it wasn’t like a shock because I already knew it, but there was a difference.”
During their time here, all three have gotten a chance to travel outside of southern Wisconsin, and all have spring break plans to visit other states, but they were frustrated by the size of the United States and how long it takes to get places.
Paudel pointed out that it would take 15 hours to drive to see a friend in Wyoming, and Peschiera — who has visited Chicago and Minnesota — said she wants to try to see as much of the country as possible.
“Texas is, like, three times Italy, for example,” Peschiera said. “So it’s really big and I’m aware that I cannot see every part of America, but I really want to try to find places that I really, really enjoy. And when I go there, try to discover them more.”
All three either had plans to go or already had been to Chicago, but they agreed that one of their favorite parts of America thus far is Fort Atkinson. The city’s size and small-town feel while still having accessibility to bigger cities such as Chicago, Madison and Milwaukee appeals to them.
“My town’s like almost exactly the size of Fort Atkinson,” Gessner said. “It’s, like, small, but also really close to bigger cities. My city back home is close to Munich. So yeah, it kind of reminds me of how close it is to Chicago or Milwaukee.”
Even though all three pointed out differences between American teenagers and teenagers from their home countries — dedication to school, drivers’ licenses and independence were cited — their tastebuds don’t differ much from most American kids.
Gessner said that when she returns home, she will miss the spicy food that’s common here, but not in German cuisine — especially the popular gas station snack, Takis.
Peschiera said she would miss the big savory American breakfast of bacon and eggs that isn’t common in Italy.
And Paudel said the best food she has tried since arriving in America was either ranch dressing or Greek meatballs — adding that she enjoyed the beef despite her Hindu faith.
But all three agreed on their favorite food — and even though it isn’t fully American, it is a favorite of teenagers in every stat: burritos.
As they enter the second semester of their time at Fort Atkinson High School, there is a finite number of burritos they’ll eat before heading home, but they all said they have learned things about themselves they’ll always carry with them once back home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.